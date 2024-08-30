Rhea Ripley: Bio, News, Videos, Socials & More
Rhea Ripley is an Australian professional wrestler currently working for WWE. She gained prominence on the independent circuit before joining WWE in 2017, becoming the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion. She further cemented her legacy and made history by becoming only the fourth wrestler (male or female) to win the Royal Rumble from the #1 spot, and by becoming the the fifth Women's Grand Slam Champion.
Bio
Real Name
Demi Bennett
Nicknames
The Nightmare, Mami
Date of Birth (DOB)
October 11, 1996
Nationality
Australian
Spouse
Buddy Matthews (2024)
Debut
June 29, 2013
Theme Song
Demon In Your Dreams
Signature Moves
Riptide, Prism Trap
Training
WWE Performance Center
Billed Height
5 ft 7 in (170cm)
Billed Weight
137 pounds (62 kilograms)
Early Life
Demi Bennett was born in Adelaide, South Australia on October 11, 1996. She grew up in Glenelg, a tourist destination and beachside suburb of Adelaide. Bennett cites The Miz as her wrestling inspiration growing up.
Professional Career
Indies (2013–2017)
Ripley began her career in 2013 with Riot City Wrestling in Australia, where she became a two-time RCW Women's Champion. She also competed in New Horizon Pro Wrestling and Melbourne City Wrestling, where she built her reputation as a top Australian wrestler. Her success on the independent circuit led to her signing at WWE.
WWE Mae Young Classic (2017–2018)
In 2017, Ripley debuted in WWE at the Mae Young Classic but was knocked out by Dakota Kai in the second round. She reached the semi-finals a year later, however, her performances introduced her to WWE's audience, leading to her rise up the WWE ranks. It was here that she began showcasing a powerful and intense style that would define her persona.
Inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion (2018–2019)
Ripley became the first NXT UK Women's Champion in 2018, defeating Toni Storm in the tournament final, making her the first Australian champion in WWE history. She successfully defended the title before losing it to Storm in 2019. Despite the loss, Ripley's dominance established her as a major force, leading to her transition from NXT UK to the NXT brand.
NXT Women's Champion (2019–2021)
In 2019, Rhea Ripley won the NXT Women's Championship by defeating Shayna Baszler. She became the first wrestler to hold both the NXT UK and NXT Women's Champion titles. Her reign withstood defenses against top competitors, but ended at WrestleMania 36, losing to Charlotte Flair. Ripley continued to thrive in NXT until 2021 when she moved to WWE's main roster.
Raw Women's Champion (2021–2022)
Ripley debuted on Raw in March 2021, quickly winning the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37 by defeating Asuka. Her reign saw intense rivalries, particularly with Charlotte Flair, who dethroned her in July 2021. Ripley then won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Nikki A.S.H., but their partnership ended in early 2022.
The Judgment Day (2022–2024)
In 2022, Ripley joined The Judgment Day, a faction that was originally led by Edge. She played a key role in the group's dominance by aligning with Dominik Mysterio and winning the 2023 Royal Rumble from entering at the #1 spot.
At WrestleMania 39, she then defeated Charlotte Flair to become SmackDown Women's Champion. Ripley defended her title on numerous occasions, defeating Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Ivy Nile, and others.
The Terror Twins (2024–present)
Ripley remained a dominant force until an injury at the hands of Liv Morgan sidelined her, forcing her to vacate her title after 380 days. After returning from injury, Ripley confronted Liv Morgan, who had taken her place in The Judgment Day. After losing the title match to Live Morgan at SummerSlam after Dominik turned on her, Ripley formed a new tag team with Damian Priest called The Terror Twins. Together, they continue to challenge The Judgment Day.
Championships
Championship
Times Won
NXT UK Women's Champion
2
NXY Women's Champion
1
RAW Women's Champion
1
SmackDown Women's Champion
1
WWE Women's Tag Team Champion
1
Women's Royal Rumble
1
Riot City Wrestling Women's Champion
2
Rhea Ripley's Husband
Rhea Ripley is married to fellow wrestler Matthew Adams, known in the ring as Buddy Matthews. A former WWE Cruiserweight Champion under the name Buddy Murphy, he moved to rival AEW in 2022 assuming his new moniker.
Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews began dating in 2020 while both worked at WWE and in June 2024 tied the knot.
Theme Song
Demon In Your Dreams (feat. Motionless In White)
Social Media
Instagram: @rhearipley_wwe
Twitter/X: @RheaRipley_WWE
Facebook: WWERheaRipley
Tiktok: @rhearipley_wwe