WWE Files New Trademarks Related To Roman Reigns and Dominik Mysterio
WWE has filed two new trademarks with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) related to superstars Roman Reigns and Dominik Mysterio.
Per Fightful, WWE has filed trademarks for nicknames "Tribal Chief" and "Dirty Dom'. This is the second trademark filed in relation to Roman Reigns in as many weeks. Last week it was reported that WWE filed to trademark Reign's nickname "OTC".
Full trademark descriptions below.
DIRTY DOM: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment
TRIBAL CHIEF: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts
MORE: The Takedown On SI Obtains Security Footage of Kevin Owens Snapping On Randy Orton At Last Night's Smackdown