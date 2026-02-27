Could a WWE SmackDown Superstar be getting a surprising character change heading into WrestleMania 42?

In recent months, WWE has called up multiple NXT Superstars to Raw and SmackDown. One of the biggest success stories so far appears to be former NXT Champion Trick Williams.

Williams has been presented as a top guy since his main roster debut, and the WWE Universe has responded in kind, giving him reactions the company might not have initially expected.

Trick Williams | The CW Network

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select it was revealed that due to the current reactions Williams is receiving, there is now an internal push to turn the former NXT Superstar babyface.

Williams is no stranger to being a babyface and had a very successful one during his run in NXT. It was noted that there were conversations before his main roster debut about bringing him up as a babyface, and those discussions have resurfaced following the strong audience reactions in recent weeks.

Trick Williams is currently set to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber match later this weekend at the United Center in Chicago.

WWE can't afford to change what already makes Trick Williams special

Trick Williams | The CW Network

While there is nothing wrong with WWE considering moving Trick Williams from heel to babyface, there is a danger in changing the fundamentals of his character that made him connect with the audience in the first place.

Trick's presentation and attitude are what have endeared him to fans in the first place. And as the old saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. If WWE goes ahead with turning Trick Willy into a babyface, nothing else should change about his current character, beyond the people he's feuding with.

If you change who Trick Williams is as a character, there's a very high likelihood that fans will quickly lose interest and attach themselves to someone else, and that's the last thing Williams needs this early in his main roster run.

A Trick Melo Gang reunion?

Carmelo Hayes | WWE

Trick Williams rose to prominence in WWE NXT as part of Trick Melo Gang with current United States Champion Carmelo Hayes.

While the two teased their past, both good and bad, in their recent Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match on SmackDown, it might benefit both men to reunite on the main roster for a run in the future.

Whatever WWE decides to do with Williams, just let him continue to be himself. The audience responds to authenticity, and Trick has that in spades.