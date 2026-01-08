Major Update On Oba Femi Main Roster Plans & Why He Relinquished The NXT Title

The Ruler is on his way to the WWE main roster and there may be no one in the locker room who can stop him from taking over.

Oba Femi made headlines earlier this week. Moments after he defeated TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater to retain his NXT Championship at New Year's Evil, he left his title belt in the center of the ring before walking out of the WWE Performance Center. It appears that will be his final appearance as a member of the NXT brand.

Femi's imminent call-up has hardly been a secret. Following his match with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event, the company began running vignettes for the Nigerian native during episodes of Raw and SmackDown.

The folks over at BodySlam have now learned which brand he's expected to join in the coming weeks.

Opportunity knocks... 👀



Who will step up in 2026 and rise to the top of NXT?! pic.twitter.com/MDqBk2d1p9 — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2026

"Sources indicate to Bodyslam that Oba Femi’s name is being discussed for creative plans on the RAW brand. Femi’s presentation has been a major hit with many in the company and they view him as a big piece... not only the future but the now."

During Thursday's episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the guys were able to confirm that Femi is earmarked for Monday Night Raw. Furthermore, the two-time NXT Champion is expected to be prominently featured during the weekend of WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

"Sean Ross Sapp was told after NXT this week that Oba relinquishing the title was because of the imminent main roster plans, and those controlling his creative on the main roster didn't want him taking another loss."

The Raw, SmackDown and NXT rosters are in a state of flux at the moment

Oba Femi | WWE

WWE has yet to announce what is next for the NXT Championship, but Ricky Saints made it clear Tuesday night that he's sticking around with the goal of putting the title back around his waist.

That is welcomed news for head of NXT creative Shawn Michaels, who in the last few weeks has lost Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams, Lash Legend, Jordynne Grace and now Oba Femi to the main roster.

MORE: Madison Square Garden Return Part Of WWE WrestleMania 42 Tour Date Announcements

With The Ruler slated to join Monday Night Raw, a rematch with Cody Rhodes in the near future is likely off of the table. So too would a showdown with Drew McIntyre, the man who caused his previous match with The American Nightmare to end in a no-contest.

This is assuming there is no more roster shuffling between now and this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals'.

McIntyre is set to face Rhodes for the WWE Championship on Friday night on SmackDown in a Three Stages of Hell Match. A Scottish Warrior victory would turn WrestleMania season on its head before it even had a chance to get out of first gear.

