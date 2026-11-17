It appears the WWE Performance Center might be moving from its current location.

The WWE Performance Center opened its doors in Winter Park, Florida, back in 2013. A

26,000-square-foot building used to train and develop future men and women performers through the NXT developmental brand and prepare them for the main roster on either Raw or SmackDown.

Originally designed as a training facility, it now also serves as the home of WWE NXT, as the brand moved from Full Sail University to the Performance Center because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns. Surprisingly, the brand never moved out of the PC once it was free and clear to do so.

A new report suggests the brand will now be moving the Performance Center itself.

WWE looking to move Performance Center to new Orlando location

According to the Orlando Business Journal, WWE is actively pursuing financial incentives for a new 98,000-square-foot Performance Center in downtown Orlando, Florida. This new location would serve not only as NXT's training center, but also as a regional headquarters for the company.

More information about the potential move was covered by The Orlando Real, who reported that WWE will make this proposal later this week at the November 18 CRA meeting. Unlike the current Performance Center, this new, much larger location would include a live performance and event studio, administrative offices, training facilities, and a fan zone.

Reports also say the new location would host "at least 24 publicly ticketed events" every year. The idea is that this would attract visitors and help improve business in downtown Orlando. WWE is looking to invest about $100 million in the new location.

Shawn Michaels started a new chapter of his career working with talent in NXT | WWE

What would a new location mean for the WWE NXT brand?

If the proposal is accepted and WWE moves its Performance Center from Winter Park to Orlando, it would likely mean a major facelift for NXT, which airs its weekly show on Tuesday nights on The CW.

It's easy to see that the current venue for the NXT brand pales in comparison to what we see every week on Raw and SmackDown. With ticketed events in mind as the new location is being built, you have to imagine WWE will spare no expense in creating the best possible venue for NXT.

A makeover for NXT would go a long way toward establishing WWE's third brand as a major competitor that stands on its own, rather than simply being viewed as a developmental territory for the WWE main roster.

Stay tuned to the Takedown on SI for more information as it becomes available.