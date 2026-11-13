Report Claims Active Main Event Star Eyed as Next Head of WWE NXT

In recent weeks, it has become clear that several leadership roles in WWE will change sooner rather than later. One position appears slated to be taken over by one of the company's current top stars.

As previously reported, Bruce Prichard is expected to retire in 2027, likely after WrestleMania season. Prichard has served as Executive Director of Creative Writing and Talent, and following his retirement, Shawn Michaels, the current head of WWE NXT and Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative, is reportedly expected to follow in his footsteps.

Since the news broke, fans have wondered who will take over for Michaels, and the new report provides an update on the situation, pointing to a former world champion as the next potential head of the brand.

CM Punk to take over for Shawn Michaels at NXT

CM Punk | WWE

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has reported that, with the aforementioned changes to the backstage power structure, CM Punk has emerged as the likely candidate to run NXT after Michaels is promoted. Johnson writes that Punk has been at most NXT broadcasts over the past few weeks and is preparing for Michaels' role.

The report also notes that this move has no strict timeline, as both Punk and the company want to make sure that it's a good match. However, Johnson writes that, at least internally, WWE is looking to Punk as Michaels' likely successor.

Johnson addressed rumors about AJ Styles taking over NXT, especially given his current work as a producer, but noted that he is being considered for a larger role in scouting and the WWE ID program. Given Punk's recent on-screen prominence on NXT, the report that he could be the one running it soon doesn't exactly come as a major surprise.

Punk briefly appeared at NXT Halloween Havoc and challenged Grayson Waller to a match for the NXT Championship. They clashed on the November 4 episode, where Kevin Owens interfered and cost Punk the contest.

Punk has made multiple NXT appearances since returning to the company in 2023, even serving as the special referee for the title match between Trick Williams and Ethan Page on the show's CW premiere in October 2024.

Punk has also expressed interest in working backstage. Young talent, including Williams, has said he's mentored them, so this new role wouldn't be out of the blue. That being said, it's unclear what it would mean for his work as a full-time competitor, as running NXT is a demanding position.

For now, it's clear there are plenty of moving parts involved with the situation. The Takedown on SI will provide more information as it becomes available.