CM Punk Addresses Recent Rumors About His WWE Future

CM Punk's name has been making the rounds in the rumor mill as of late, but he's not giving much credence to what's being said about his future in WWE.

The self-proclaimed "Best in the World" closed out Saturday night's NXT Live Event in Detroit, Michigan by partnering up with Bayley to defeat The Vanity Project in a mixed tag team match.

Punk and the Role Model then addressed the fans in attendance, and that's when the multi-time WWE Champion claimed that he's better than he's ever been before. Folks on the main roster allegedly run from him and that's why he has to go to AAA and NXT live events to find some competition.

His appearance in the Motor City came one day after Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Punk had emerged as a leading candidate to take over NXT creative duties for Shawn Michaels next year, but it sounds as though WWE will need a stopgap option if they do in fact want Punk to take over at the Performance Center in the future.

CM Punk has no plans to stop wrestling any time soon

CM Punk | Netflix

HBK is rumored to be moving up to the main roster following the expected retirement of Executive Director of Creative Writing and Talent Bruce Prichard, which is said to be taking place some time after WrestleMania 43 comes to a close.

While Johnson did not provide a timeline for Punk's rumored transition to life backstage in WWE, Punk told fans in Detroit that he plans to keep wrestling until the end of this decade and beyond.

“There’s a lot of rumors out there that, maybe because I’m 48, I’m wrapping s--- up. And I’m here to tell you guys that I am not. You hear all these rumors. I don’t necessarily like addressing certain things because it gives them life. Let’s put that to bed right now. Y’all stuck with me for at least five more years. And I’m gonna go as hard as I am currently until the wheels fall off, because I’m a very fortunate man."

FULL NXT Detroit post-show speeches from Bayley and CM Punk, including them FaceTiming AJ Lee and her hanging up due to nervousness 😂 https://t.co/3bGaNhPeGJ pic.twitter.com/AJGkhbbkIr — Danny (@dajosc11) November 15, 2026

“I don’t like to say blessed because I am not religious. But what a gift it is to be completely exhausted, beat to s--- by something I love with all of my heart," Punk said.

Punk is scheduled to compete at Survivor Series: WarGames later this month in Houston, Texas. He'll be joining Cody Rhodes, Je'Von Evans and two others on "Team USA" as they take on Rey Mysterio's "Team Mexico" in a traditional Survivor Series five-on-five elimination match.

Mysterio has so far recruited Penta and Rey Fenix for his team, but Fenix reportedly suffered a hand injury during Saturday night's AAA taping. There's been no update on the severity of his injury, but we'll keep you updated once additional information becomes available.