WWE Reportedly Planning Special Edition of Monday Night Raw

A special episode of WWE Raw is reportedly being planned for the near future.

When you think of WWE, it's hard not to think of the company's flagship show, Monday Night Raw. A weekly staple since 1993, some of the biggest moments in WWE history have taken place during primetime on Monday nights.

While Raw started out on cable on the USA Network, it eventually made the jump to streaming on Netflix back in 2025. Now, as the company looks to begin its third year on the streaming service, there are reportedly plans to kick things off the right way with a major episode of WWE's flagship show.

WWE planning major Raw episode on January 4

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, it was reported that the January 4 episode of WWE Raw will carry "extra significance" as the company looks to kick off its third year on Netflix with the appropriate gusto.

WrestleVotes reports that a WWE source suggested the episode will be one of the biggest episodes of the company's flagship show in 2027. This would certainly start WWE's year in a big way, as the road to WrestleMania 43 will likely be one of the most interesting ones in the company's history.

The expectation is that WWE will be heavily promoting this episode of Raw during the final weeks of 2026, and the event is expected to feature one or two special attraction matches to help increase the importance of the show.

John Cena & Triple H | WWE

Upcoming early WWE Raw start time

A big difference fans have noticed with WWE Raw since its move to Netflix is the ability to change the start time to allow the show to air live, no matter where the show is broadcast from.

This has been a great way for WWE to avoid spoilers leaking online ahead of time, which prevents fans from tuning in to the show when it finally airs hours or even days later. And with some major holidays coming up in the United States, fans can look forward to more early start times for Raw in the weeks ahead.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, the November 23 edition of WWE Raw in Kansas will kick off on Netflix at 6 P.M. EST. This is because the company is holding another double taping with SmackDown that week, allowing the roster to spend the Thanksgiving holiday at home with their families.