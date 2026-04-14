WWE Reveals the Hosts of the 2026 Hall of Fame Ceremony

The hosts have been revealed for the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

WrestleMania 42 will take place on Saturday and Sunday, with WWE's biggest PLE of the year returning to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the second straight year.

Ahead of the two-night extravaganza this weekend, SmackDown is set for the T-Mobile Arena on Friday, and the WWE Hall of Fame festivities will be at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

And now, WWE has announced further details on the event.

Who will host the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony?

WWE Hall of Fame | WWE

The company unveiled the hosts for the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame broadcast, with Michael Cole and The Miz teaming up.

The broadcast will stream live at 12 a.m. ET on the ESPN app for viewers in the United States and on YouTube internationally.

Stephanie McMahon is set to headline the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026. Also announced for the class are AJ Styles, Demolition, Dennis Rodman (celebrity), Sid Eudy (legacy), and Bad News Brown (legacy).

The Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant match from WrestleMania 3 will be inducted as the "Immortal Moment."

Michael Cole and The Miz are perfect choices to host

The focus of the WWE Hall of Fame is on the inductees themselves, but it's important to have engaging personalities in the host roles.

Cole is the voice of WWE, so him being one of the hosts is an easy choice. He knows how to promote the importance of each moment and induction, and that's what you want for such a prestigious honor.

Meanwhile, Miz has proven to be the ultimate utility player for WWE due to his charisma and gift of gab. With the event starting later, Miz is the kind of talent who can keep both the in-person crowd and those watching on streaming platforms invested in the story of each superstar.

I’m just collecting hosting gigs like titles.



Hall of Fame.

American Gladiators.

Five weddings.



I don’t attend events… I run them.

At this point if it has a mic…I’m hosting it. 😎 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 14, 2026

Of course, there's also the possibility of an interaction with the one and only Danhausen after Miz was cursed by him on the March 13 edition of SmackDown.

It was a very nice, very evil exchange between the two, and it seems likely that Danhausen might try his hand at interrupting Miz's duties on the biggest stage of the year at the Hall of Fame.

If he does, that would create a fun-filled back and forth between the induction speeches and give WWE fans an entertaining experience.

Danhausen has also teased doing something with John Cena at WrestleMania 42.