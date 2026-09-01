Reported Reason Why Bloody Attack on Raw was Censored on Netflix Broadcast

Monday night's episode of WWE Raw opened up in chaotic fashion, but many fans have panned the decision to censor some of said chaos.

The Netflix broadcast began with a shot of Jey and Jimmy Uso driving into the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, when they were suddenly, and violently, jumped from behind by Royce Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.

It wasn't long before The Usos were busted open, but their blood was blocked from the view of the audience watching at home. The camera also became distorted when Big Jim was slammed into the back window of his rental car.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque later shared the unedited version of the attack on his social media account, which you can view for yourself in the post above.

Why was the attack by Royce Keys and OTM censored on WWE Raw?

Much to the chagrin of a large portion of the WWE Universe, Monday Night Raw does carry a TV-PG rating on Netflix, and there have been episodes in the past where the streaming giant has edited out some content for those who watch on replay.

Many have questioned why WWE has been getting censored, when extremely violent shows such as AMC's The Walking Dead are available on the same platform in their unedited entirety. The insiders over at False Finish were able to provide some much-needed clarity on Tuesday afternoon.

Royce Keys | Netflix

"A source indicated to False Finish that Netflix made the decision to censor [Monday] night's episode of WWE Raw with the graphic content due to restrictions in several countries where the show is broadcasted," False Finish said in their report. "Paul 'Triple H' Levesque posted the uncensored version on social media as a result of Netflix's decision to censor the taped show."

Royce Keys has had issues with The Bloodline dating back to before he teamed up with LA Knight and Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam. The trio ended up defeating Jacob Fatu and The Usos in a six-man tag team match in Minneapolis, but Knight and Sikoa found themselves on Keys' bad side after neither man came to his aid the following Monday night.

Keys lost a Street Fight to Jacob Fatu on the August 3 episode of WWE Raw, and then found himself on injured reserve after the Samoan Werewolf kept up his assault post-match. It wasn't until last week when he came back to the Red Brand with OTM as backup, and this new trio seems dead set on wrecking havoc upon whomever steps in front of them.