Cody Rhodes Attacked Drew McIntyre At His Home After He Was Reinstated To WWE

What has already been an incredibly personal rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre has officially reached its breaking point.

WWE released a video on social media Monday evening that showed the WWE Champion invading the home of the Scottish Warrior, presumably in retaliation for McIntyre's recent actions ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames and this past Saturday night in Washington D.C..

The company film crew was at McIntyre's home to document a meeting between Nick Aldis and himself, at the behest of the SmackDown General Manager, when Rhodes showed up on his front lawn looking for a fight.

The two ended up getting into a brawl on the property and it took several security guards to separate them from one another.

The altercation took place mere moments after Nick Aldis negotiated the end of McIntyre's suspension from WWE. Drew agreed to give a public apology to referee Dan Engler, for his unprovoked Claymore Kick a few weeks back, and to pay a hefty fine. In exchange, he will receive a WWE Championship opportunity at a later date.

McIntyre initially rejected those terms, but ultimately signed off when Aldis agreed that Drew could choose the stipulation for his title shot. Also, Cody Rhodes is barred from laying a hand on the Scottish Warrior until that match takes place.

The heat between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre grows stronger by the day

Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes | WWE

Rhodes' attack minutes after those terms were agreed upon obviously came before any official paperwork could be drawn up and signed by all parties involved.

The WWE Champion has been desperate to get his hands on McIntyre ever since Drew ambushed him on his tour bus last month, leaving him a bruised and bloody mess ahead of their WarGames encounter.

Cody showed up to SmackDown the following Friday after the Premium Live Event and demanded that McIntyre be reinstated from his suspension so that he could finally stomp out WWE's resident cockroach.

When Nick Aldis attempted to acquiesce to that request, however, Drew filed a legal notice that SmackDown had become an unsafe work environment. Less than 24 hours later, McIntyre would arrive at the Capital One Arena to ruin the exhibition match-up between Rhodes and NXT Champion Oba Femi.

The Scottish Warrior has had three opportunities to capture the WWE Championship dating back to September. His impending fourth shot at The American Nightmare has not yet been scheduled.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Surprise Name Teases Being The Masked Man Helping The Vision On WWE Raw

Ranking All 18 Matches From John Cena's WWE Retirement Tour

Internal WWE Reaction And Reasoning For John Cena's Controversial Finish At SNME

Bayley Heralds Unsung Hero As SNME Ring Gear Pays Tribute To John Cena