Killer Kross And Scarlett Call MLW Return An Easy Choice To Make (Exclusive)
Killer Kross and Scarlett are making waves on the independent wrestling circuit after leaving WWE this summer. Kross and Scarlett have worked for Defy, HOG, GCW, and other major indie promotions, but their return to MLW in November will be their biggest appearance yet.
MLW announced that Kross and Scarlett would be appearing and working at the MLW debut show in Charleston on November 20. The company announced on Tuesday that Kross would wrestle another former WWE talent -- Matt Riddle -- at that show.
Kross and Scarlett were both excited about the return to MLW and credited having strong relationships for their ability to return. In an interview with The Takedown on SI, Kross and Scarlett said that returning to MLW was an easy call for them to make.
Karrion Kross and Scarlett say MLW was an easy place to return to after leaving WWE
"So the thing about MLW is that the roster is so stacked," Scarlett said. The talent is incredible there. I know Shotzi went there, so I'm looking forward to working with her. Also, the creative, the production aspect of it -- we want to work for the absolute best companies that are out there. So, MLW was always an easy choice."
"We'd like to do something special there (MLW) and anywhere," Kross said. Really, we're trying to do something special. It's all about making moments for people and making sure that they enjoy the show and want to come back."
Kross infamously had loads of momentum in WWE this year, but wasn't re-signed when his contract was up in August. At this year's Summerslam, Kross lost to Sami Zayn.
Kross picked up that momentum during a WrestleMania week promo. Kross used a behind the scenes narrative around him and the reality that he wasn't given opportunities as a means to rally his fan base. After that moment, an undercurrent of support accompanied Kross whenever he appeared on Raw, Main Event, or WWE PLE's.
Kross was a multiple-time NXT Champion prior to joining the WWE main roster. Soon after his main roster debut with Vince McMahon controlling creative, he was released from the company. Once Triple H secured control of the company creative, Kross and Scarlett were both brought back.
Kross vs. Matt Riddle in MLW will take place on November 20 from inside the Charleston Music Hall. In addition to Riddle and Kross, former WWE talents -- The Good Brothers -- will also be featured on that show.
