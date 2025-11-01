Will Ospreay Provides Recovery Update 6 Weeks After Neck Surgery
Will Ospreay has been gone for a couple of months now after announcing he needed to take some time away from the ring and recover from a herniated disc.
His last performance featured an insane showcase at AEW Forbidden Door 2025 in a Lights Out Steel Cage match against The Death Riders, Gabe Kidd, and The Young Bucks. A post-match attack would be the thing to write Ospreay off-screen for the time needed to recover.
Ospreay underwent neck surgery around mid-September and the Body Alignment Clinic he has been working with posted an update on social media, revealing that Ospreay has been doing great after the operation.
In the post, it mentions January 2026, hinting that might be the timeline for when Ospreay will get back into the ring.
This has been especially rough for Ospreay as it is the first major injury of his 13-year career. Speaking with CBS Sports back in August, Ospreay told them.
I’m anxious. I’m scared. Generally, I’m terrified. Not about the match, but just about afterwards. I don’t know what it looks like afterwards, because for the first time in my life, I have been disqualified from doing the thing that I love doing.”- Will Ospreay, CBS Sports
Will Ospreay's Run With AEW
The work Ospreay has done since signing with AEW has been nothing short of outstanding. Championship-wise, he hasn't been able to capture the AEW Men's World Championship, but he did have a solid tenure with the AEW International Championship.
His in-ring work and consistency with the company has been the highlight, however. Ospreay signed with AEW in November 2023 and would officially start wrestling under the promotion that following February. Ospreay would proceed to appear at nearly every pay-per-view, working with such names as Konosuke Takeshita, Bryan Danielson, Swerve Strickland, Kyle Fletcher, and more.
Of course, it isn't much of a shocker to hear that practically every match he had at these events would steal the show. It is even more unfathomable to realize he had been suffering the herniated disc for more than a couple of these huge PPV matches.
Fans can not wait to see Ospreay back in the ring as his absence has been felt across the company. Maybe 2026 will be the year that Ospreay finally captures the AEW Men's World Championship, solidifying himself as one of AEW's top stars. The Takedown on SI wishes him a speedy and safe recovery.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Natalya Reveals Battle With Imposter Syndrome In WWE (Exclusive)
AEW Collision Preview (11/1/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Preview: Start Time, Card, How To Watch & Live Stream