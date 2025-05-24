WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Preview: Start Time, Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
It's an old school event with a new school feel.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event returns to NBC and Peacock with a big fight atmosphere expected tonight in Tampa, Florida. Jey Uso will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul.
The Maverick has been telling everyone who will listen that he's going to be a World Champion in WWE one day. That day may have arrived as Paul has definitely had Uso's number in the run up to this match. Logan has knocked him out with his loaded right hand numerous times over the past few weeks. If he lands it again tonight, Jey's reign on top could come crashing down hard.
John Cena will also be in the house tonight. The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion will not be defending his title, but he will be lacing up his sneakers as R-Truth is seeking to beat some hustle, loyalty and respect back into his 'childhood hero'.
The Women's United States Championship will be on the line tonight as Zelina Vega defends against Chelsea Green, Drew McInytre and Damian Priest are set for war inside of a steel cage and there's an all-star tag team bout on the card. It's CM Punk and Sami Zayn going up against the dangerous pairing of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.
Here is everything we know about tonight's live NBC special in Tampa, Florida. Check back for more updates throughout the day.
Sami Zayn & CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker
Revenge is on the mind of both CM Punk and Sami Zayn, but time will tell if they'll be able to put their thirst for vengeance aside and work together to knock off this dangerous alliance of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. The Visionary is aiming to become the very thing he once sought to destroy, but Punk and Zayn have a chance to stop his ascent before it truly begins. That said, Rollins always has a plan and he's executed his latest one to perfection thus far.
Steel Cage Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest are ready to tear each other limb from limb. Like the wild animals they've been since their Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania, both men will be locked inside of a steel cage tonight and given the freedom to inflict as much pain as they possibly can onto one another. The Scottish Warrior has promised that only one man will leave the Yuengling Center on their feet, the other is heading out on a stretcher.
WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth
The WWE Universe has not seen John Cena since he put R-Truth through a table to close out the WWE Backlash post show press conference. That single act will bring him to Tampa to face off against one of his biggest fans. Truth grew up idolizing the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion, but says he no longer recognizes his hero. Cena has allowed power and ego to poison his mind and Truth has vowed to try his best to save him.
Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship
The inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion is running for re-election Saturday night. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has granted Chelsea Green one last shot at securing a second term after her administration campaigned for weeks against the incumbent. Zelina Vega defeated Green on multiple occasions to earn her first ever singles title. She'll have to beat her one final time to hang on to it.
Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship
The World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line tonight as Main Event Jey Uso defends against social media megastar Logan Paul. The Maverick has gotten the best of Jey at every turn since he first began chasing the title a few weeks back. Will Logan Paul land one more knockout shot and shock the world or will Jey Uso once again rise the occasion? A date with Gunther on Monday, June 9 awaits the winner.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event start time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event location:
Location: Yeungling Center, Tampa, Florida
How To Watch Saturday Night's Main Event:
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock