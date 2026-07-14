Bayley and Lyra Valkyria Confrontation Leads to Match at Saturday Night's Main Event

The world's most famous arena will bear witness to the next chapter of what is quickly becoming a bitter rivalry.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria were once the best of friends and tag team partners, but after failing to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles from Paige and Brie Bella, Valkyria absolutely snapped on the woman she once considered her role model.

Both women met face-to-face for the first time since Lyra's heartbreaking betrayal Monday night on WWE Raw in Dallas, Texas, and much like her pre-recorded promo a couple of weeks back, Valkyria appeared unkempt and mentally unstable.

"You have always been the WORST of The Four Horsewomen"



OH MY GOD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rit80LvSIU — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2026

Bayley was hoping to get an apology out of Lyra, but instead, Valkyria unloaded with some very harsh criticisms. She claimed that every time she had lifted The Role Model up in the past, she was lying. Lyra called Bayley a doormat who drags every other woman down with her and that she has always been the worst of the Four Horsewomen.

The first-ever WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion was quick to fire back, reminding Lyra of her Hall of Fame resume and promising to add another accolade to the list at Saturday Night's Main Event, and that's beating Valkyria's ass inside Madison Square Garden.

Valkyria then attacked her former friend again and left her lying in the middle of the ring with a Bayley-to-Belly.

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley | WWE

Bayley versus Valkyria is now the fourth match that's been made official for this Saturday's Peacock exclusive special. A massive tag team match is set to headline the show as Gunther and Sami Zayn are being forced to team up to face WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, just two weeks before they battle for the company's top prize at SummerSlam.

It was announced earlier in the day on Monday that World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns would also be at Madison Square Garden for a segment with New York Knicks star and 2026 NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles will also be on the line this Saturday, and Danhausen will look to settle his issues with The Judgment Day when he battles JD McDonagh. Saturday Night's Main Event will air live on the Peacock streaming service, starting at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) this Saturday, July 18.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event card (announced):

WWE Champion CM Punk & Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther & Sami Zayn | WWE

WWE Champion CM Punk & Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther & Sami Zayn

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns to appear with NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson

Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. Lainey Reid & Fallon Henley for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh