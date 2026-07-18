WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

A huge tag team match is set for Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk will team with Cody Rhodes to take on Gunther and former champion Sami Zayn in a highly anticipated showdown at The World's Most Famous Arena.

There are plenty of combustible elements with these four superstars, as Punk subbed in for Rhodes on the July 6 edition of Raw after he was attacked by Gunther, which led to Punk defeating Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

And now, things are more intriguing between the four after it was announced on this week's SmackDown that if Gunther and Zayn win, they'll be added to make it a Fatal 4-Way Match for the title at SummerSlam.

How will things unfold when they step into the ring at MSG?

Meanwhile, World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is also announced for Saturday Night's Main Event, where he'll be joined by another champ. New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, who just led the franchise to its first NBA title since 1973, will appear with Reigns to form a duo that NYC fans can acknowledge with plenty of enthusiasm.

Speaking of the Knicks, everyone knows that the reason they won the championship is because they were uncursed Danhausen. He's set for action at Saturday Night's Main Event, as he'll go one-on-one with JD McDonagh in a No DQ Match.

Elsewhere, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship is on the line when Paige and Brie Bella defend the titles against the Fatal Influence pairing of Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

Fatal Influence is relentless 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/t9d6nldeVV — WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2026

Plus, Bayley will try to get some revenge on Lyra Valkyria after the latter turned on her former tag team partner.

Here is everything we know about tonight's Saturday Night's Main Event in New York City. Check back for more updates throughout the day.

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther and Sami Zayn

WWE Champion CM Punk & Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther & Sami Zayn | WWE

Can either team co-exist? That's the biggest question heading into this star-studded tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Rhodes and Punk are headed towards a SummerSlam clash, while Gunther and Zayn have plenty on the line to earn their opportunity to join the title match in Minneapolis. There's also the curiosity of Zayn's mindset after finally capturing the championship at Night of Champions, only to lose it to Punk nine days later in stunning fashion.

Roman Reigns and Jalen Brunson appear

Roman Reigns and Jalen Brunson | WWE

New York City, acknowledge "The Tribal Chief" and "Captain Clutch." There is a lot of gold on the resumes of these two stars as they walk into Saturday Night's Main Event with some swagger. What will Reigns and Brunson have to say to WWE fans? And could Reigns' SummerSlam opponent, Seth Rollins, spoil the party ahead of their clash for the World Heavyweight Championship?

Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh in a No DQ Match

Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh | WWE

Danhausen figures to have more than a few tricks up his sleeve when he steps into the ring at the historic venue for the first time in his career.

With the No DQ stipulation added to the match, there could be some shenanigans on display, whether that be with The Miz, Kit Wilson, other Judgment members, or Danhausen's super-secret science experiment.

Fatal Influence vs. Paige and Brie Bella (c) for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Fatal Influence vs. Paige and Brie Bella | WWE

Will there be new champions crowned? It's going to be easier said than done for Henley and Reid, given that Paige and Brie have held the title since WrestleMania 42 back in April. However, the wild card is Jacy Jayne, who might do anything necessary to bring the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to the faction.

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria | WWE

Valkyria has become unhinged after her split from Bayley, and both women are on a mission to destroy one another in this personal feud.

Who will unleash their frustration to earn the victory?

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event start time

Time: 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT)

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event location

Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

How To Watch Saturday Night's Main Event

Watch: Peacock

Match Card (Announced):

WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther and Sami Zayn (Gunther and Zayn are added to the SummerSlam title match if they win)

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and NBA Champion Jalen Brunson to appear

Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh in a No DQ Match

Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) vs. Paige and Brie Bella (c) for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria