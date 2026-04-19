WWE Shares Details on Cody Rhodes' Injury at WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes is still the WWE Champion following WrestleMania 42, but did Randy Orton get the last laugh?

In the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 42, Cody Rhodes went one-on-one with Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. It was a bloody affair that saw both men lay it all on the line to walk out of Las Vegas with the championship over their shoulders. While Rhodes was able to retain the WWE Championship by hitting Orton with a Cross Rhodes, the aftermath of the match left The American Nightmare worse for wear.

When Rhodes attempted to celebrate his hard-fought victory, Orton ripped the WWE Title out of Rhodes' hands and clocked him with it. If that wasn't enough, The Viper brought back one of his most infamous moves, the punt, to leave the American Nightmare looking up at the lights with only one good eye to close the premium live event.

Cody Rhodes | Netflix

Cody Rhodes is not medically cleared to compete following WrestleMania 42

During the Countdown to WrestleMania 42 Sunday Kickoff show on WWE's YouTube Channel, Jackie Redmond provided an important update on Cody Rhodes' injury status, announcing that not only is he not medically cleared to compete, but that last night's attack resulted in Rhodes suffering an orbital injury as well as needing sutures to his face and staples in the back of his head.

"I can confirm that Cody Rhodes is not medically cleared," Jackie Redmond began. "And after speaking to medical staff, I can tell you, the damage from that main event was severe. Afterwards, Cody Rhodes needed three sutures to the face and four staples to the back of the head.

"As for the punt that you just showed from Randy Orton, the impact to Cody's orbital socket was so severe that his eye is still completely shut. So again, Cody Rhodes is not medically cleared, and his timetable for return as of today is up in the air. If I hear anything further, I'll be the first to let you know."

Randy Orton was originally set to win the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 42

While many thought a chapter in the history of Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton would come to an end at the Showcase of the Immortals, it seems clear that things are far from done between these two men.

Orton's post-match attack and punt on Rhodes signifies that the feud between The Viper and The American Nightmare is far from over. In fact, according to the team at BodySlam+, Orton was initially scheduled to win the WWE Championship Saturday night. However, the decision was changed within the last few weeks.



With Backlash in Tampa less than three weeks away, it will be interesting to see whether Rhodes will be cleared in time to compete. If Cody Rhodes manages to get cleared from his current injuries, it seems like a rematch of Saturday night's WrestleMania main event is a foregone conclusion.

Stay tuned to The Takedown on SI for updates on Cody Rhodes' status as they become available.