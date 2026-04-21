‘Hopeful’—Arsenal Given Huge Bukayo Saka Boost for Title Run-In

Arsenal are likely to enter their next Premier League outing against Newcastle United second in the table, but the Gunners’ aspirations of claiming a first league title in 22 years haven’t ceased just yet, especially as the club are reportedly “hopeful” of having Bukayo Saka back fit for the weekend.

Despite succumbing to a 2–1 defeat at Manchester City on Sunday, which reduced their lead at the summit to three points ahead of City’s trip to Burnley on Wednesday, Mikel Arteta should be encouraged by the level of his team’s performance at the Etihad.

Arsenal have slogged their way through much of 2026 so far, with dreams of a quadruple then treble dashed on either side of the March international break. However, Arteta’s men are still Opta’s favorites to win the league, and they’ve also reached the Champions League semifinals in back-to-back years.

So, it’s not all bad for the Gunners and a neurotic fanbase, who’ll soon be able to enjoy the fruits of Saka’s labor again.

Bukayo Saka’s Potential Injury Return Date

Saka has been sidelined since the Carabao Cup final. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Saka has endured another injury-affected campaign after missing much of the 2024–25 season due to a significant hamstring issue. Arsenal’s “starboy” has dealt with hamstring, hip and now Achilles injuries this term, with the latter keeping him sidelined since the Gunners’ 2–0 defeat to Man City in the Carabao Cup final.

He’s subsequently missed seven games for club and country, including Sunday’s potentially fatal loss in Manchester.

However, Arteta provided an encouraging update ahead of last week’s game, saying Saka had “started to do some stuff” on the training field. According to The Independent, the club are “hopeful” that Saka returns to the fold over the next week.

Arsenal’s next Premier League game pits them against a woefully out-of-sorts Newcastle team on Saturday evening, as they aim to get their title charge back on track following successive April defeats.

How Significant a Boost Is Saka’s Imminent Return?

Arsenal’s "starboy" has had a quiet season. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

While Arsenal crawled their way into the Champions League semifinals without their No. 7, they’ve also exited the FA Cup and lost back-to-back league games.

His mere presence down the right flank will serve as a boost for a frontline that has floundered for weeks but looked considerably more energetic with Kai Havertz leading the way at the Etihad Stadium. Havertz and Saka haven’t played alongside one another since December 2024, while captain Martin Ødegaard, whose relationship with Saka has long been decisive down Arsenal’s right flank, is also back fit.

However, Saka hasn’t had a particularly productive season, with some supporters fearing that his workload over the years is already taking its toll. The winger dealt with a hamstring tear last season, and has been beset by multiple fitness issues this time around. Saka remains an impressively strong wide player who’s so hard to dispossess, but the explosiveness of years’ past has faded somewhat.

He’s notched 16 goal contributions in 42 appearances across all competitions, and is on track for his least productive campaign since 2021–22, when he recorded 19 goals and assists in 43 games but also starred for England at the World Cup.

Arteta has been more willing than ever to punish underperformance by withdrawing him from proceedings early, with alternative Noni Madueke offering far less polish, but greater urgency and directness. Saka remains Arsenal’s lead protagonist, and the Gunners would, of course, rather have him than not for the run-in.

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