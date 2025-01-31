WWE SmackDown Preview [01/31/25]: Start Time, Date, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
It's the go-home show for the Royal Rumble as WWE has invaded the city of Indianapolis, Indiana. Friday Night SmackDown goes live tonight at 8pm ET inside the home of the Indiana Pacers.
Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens are just a day away from their Ladder Match for the WWE Championship. Will SmackDown GM Nick Aldis be able to keep both men away from one another until then, or will WWE officials be forced to stop them from brawling with each other once again?
The American Nightmare is growing more frustrated by the day as it's not just Kevin Owens that he needs to be concerned with anymore. Every man in the company is now gunning for Cody Rhodes with the Royal Rumble on the horizon. That includes Sami Zayn who had the deal of a lifetime proposed to him by KO.
And what about Rhodes' exchange with CM Punk last Monday on Raw? Could we get a response tonight on SmackDown?
Could we see a new Women's United States Champion crowned tonight? Chelsea Green defends her title against Michin, while Liv Morgan looks to get her third straight win over one of the Women's Tag Team Champions. She'll face Naomi one-on-one tonight.
Plus there's a big 8-Man Tag Team Match tonight, ahead of the WWE Tag Team Championship Match at the Royal Rumble. Here is everything we know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown from Indianapolis:
Women's United States Championship Match
Will tonight be the night for Michin or will she be forced to pledge her allegiance to Chelsea Green? This months-long rivalry comes to a head in Indianapolis tonight as a locked-in Mia Yim looks to make Chelsea Green the shortest reigning Women's United States Champion of all time. With B-Fab at her side to neutralize 'Agent P', Michin will finally have a fair shot to get the job done and win the title.
Liv Morgan vs. Naomi
The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions have had their hands full with the Judgment Day recently. Bianca Belair and Naomi suffered two losses to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez over the past week, with Dirty Dom playing a role on Monday night. Naomi and Liv will now go one-on-one tonight as both women look to build momentum heading into the Royal Rumble on Saturday.
Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes
It was a rough night at the office last Friday for both Jimmy Uso and Carmelo Hayes. 'Big Jim' and Him were supposed to face each other a week ago, but a series of events led to Jimmy losing to Kevin Owens in the main event. Carmelo meantime went South of Heaven in a match with Damian Priest. Both men will look to bounce back tonight.
8-Man Tag Team Match
The WWE Tag Team Championships will be on the line tomorrow night when #DIY defend against the Motor City Machine Guns in a '2 Out of 3 Falls Match'. Tonight on SmackDown fans will be treated to a Royal Rumble appetizer plater as Los Garza and Pretty Deadly are added to the party for an 8-Man Tag Team Match.
How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7p.m. CST)
WWE SmackDown Location
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
Match Card (Announced)
Chelsea Green (c) vs. Michin for the Women's United States Championship
Liv Morgan vs. Naomi
Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes
#DIY & Los Garza vs. Motor City Machine Guns & Pretty Deadly
