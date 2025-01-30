Stephanie McMahon Interviews WWE Superstars On 'Stephanie's Places' For ESPN+ This March
A new series hosted by Stephanie McMahon will be debuting on ESPN+ this coming March.
'Stephanie's Places ' will see McMahon hitting the road to speak with various WWE Superstars and legends to dig up the stories that haven't been told and find out more about the people behind their personas.
"What I want to do is bring some type of advice to the audience, McMahon said on the Pat McAfee Show Thursday. These people are all hugely successful, but like most people, they've been knocked around a lot. How did they overcome the challenges that were put in front of them? How did they get over certain things to become who they are today? It's really their journey. That's what I'm trying to tell, their story, their journey of how they've gotten to where they are."
Omaha Productions, ESPN, and WWE are partnering up on this production. It will be similar to two-time Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning's show 'Peyton's Places', which has aired for four seasons.
McMahon admitted she was nervous to step into a hosting role, but she loved her time working on the show.
"It was my first step back into the business and I was really worried about it. Ultimately, it's been so rewarding. To get to hang out with our talent, that I know so well on a certain level, but to get to know them so much better and differently and to bring their stories out. With each person it's different. In some cases, I'm the younger person who remembers them as a big star and in other cases I'm the older person and I'm trying to pull things out of a younger superstar. No one show is the same. It's a lot of fun."
Elsewhere during the interview, McMahon spoke about her extended absence from the company. Stephanie resigned from her role as WWE CEO in January of 2023 after Vince McMahon had forced his way back into the company.
Stephanie said she felt she needed to disappear for a little while and that it was good for her to take an extended break. She never stopped being proud of what Triple H and the company accomplished during her time away, but she's happy to be back in the fold now.
