WWE SmackDown Preview (3/28/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Prepare yourself for a raucous atmosphere as Friday Night SmackDown emanates tonight from The O2 in London.
Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk will once again be in the same ring at the same time, as all three Superstars are set to sign the contract for their All-Star Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.
Conversations between these bitter rivals broke down into a massive pull apart brawl a week ago in Bologna, Italy. Will SmackDown GM Nick Aldis be able to keep things civil this time around? Don't count on it.
There are two big title bouts tonight at The O2. LA Knight will defend his Men's United States Championship against Braun Strowman and The Street Profits are the road team in a homecoming match-up as they put their WWE Tag Team Titles on the line against the UK's Pretty Deadly.
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair and Randy Orton are all advertised for the show as well. Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown in London:
WWE Men's United States Championship Match
Braun Strowman is looking to secure his spot at WrestleMania 41 and he feels winning the WWE Men's United States Championship will give him the best chance. The Monster Among Men earned his opportunity against LA Knight thanks to Bloodline interference last week. Will Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu be able to stay away tonight when he challenges the Megastar?
WWE Tag Team Championship Match
The Street Profits are WWE Tag Team Champions for the first time in four years, but now the real work begins for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They've got a hungry and talented SmackDown Tag Team Division that has collectively put the Profits in their crosshairs. It's time for Tez and Dawks to practice what they preach as Pretty Deadly will bring all the smoke tonight in their home country.
How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Start Time
Time: Airing 8 p.m. EST (7p.m. CST) in the United States. Going live in London at 4 p.m. EST
WWE SmackDown Location
Location: The O2, London, UK