WWE SmackDown Preview (4/4/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

The Road to WrestleMania 41 is bringing CM Punk back home to Chicago, Illinois as WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes live from the Allstate Arena.

CM Punk advertised for SmackDown
CM Punk advertised for SmackDown / WWE.com

CM Punk is heading to the main event of WrestleMania 41, but before he finally checks off his career bucket list item, the road to Las Vegas goes through his hometown of Chicago, Illinois tonight for Friday Night SmackDown.

The Second City Saint is advertised to be at the Allstate Arena, seven days removed from telling Roman Reigns that headlining the 'Showcase of the Immortals' does not make them even for Punk joining Team Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames this past November.

Will Punk finally reveal the favor he's owed from Paul Heyman or will he continue to keep that hidden in his back pocket?

Naomi's hatred for Jade Cargill has now spilled over to other members of the SmackDown Women's Division. She showed last week that if anyone offers their support to Jade, then its best to proceed with caution moving forward. B-Fab bore the brunt of Naomi's wrath in London. She'll get her shot at revenge in Chicago.

The rivalry between Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu finally comes to a head tonight as these two behemoths meet in a Last Man Standing Match. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and her WrestleMania 41 opponent Charlotte Flair are all advertised for the show, and former AEW star Rey Fenix is set to make his WWE debut as well!

Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown from Chicago. Check back for more updates throughout the day.

Who will be the last man standing between Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu?

Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu
Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu / WWE.com

Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu have beaten each other to a pulp all across the globe these past few months and they'll do it again for (presumably) the final time tonight on SmackDown. Both of these monsters want another shot at the United States Championship and putting the other down for a count of 10 in this Last Man Standing Match may just pave a path to LA Knight for the victor.

B-Fab looks to get even with Naomi

B-Fab vs. Naomi
B-Fab vs. Naomi / WWE.com

Naomi has put the SmackDown Women's Division on notice. Don't even think about offering support to Jade Cargill or you'll suffer the consequences. B-Fab and Michin found that out the hard way last week in London when they were attacked prior to Michin's match with Charlotte Flair. B-Fab is looking for a measure of revenge when she gets Naomi one-on-one tonight in Chicago.

How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV

WWE SmackDown Start Time

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

WWE SmackDown Location

Location: Allstate Arena, Chicago, Illinois

Match Card (Announced)

Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu in a Last Man Standing Match

Naomi vs. B-Fab

Rey Fenix makes WWE debut

RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

