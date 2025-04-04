WWE SmackDown Preview (4/4/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
CM Punk is heading to the main event of WrestleMania 41, but before he finally checks off his career bucket list item, the road to Las Vegas goes through his hometown of Chicago, Illinois tonight for Friday Night SmackDown.
The Second City Saint is advertised to be at the Allstate Arena, seven days removed from telling Roman Reigns that headlining the 'Showcase of the Immortals' does not make them even for Punk joining Team Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames this past November.
Will Punk finally reveal the favor he's owed from Paul Heyman or will he continue to keep that hidden in his back pocket?
Naomi's hatred for Jade Cargill has now spilled over to other members of the SmackDown Women's Division. She showed last week that if anyone offers their support to Jade, then its best to proceed with caution moving forward. B-Fab bore the brunt of Naomi's wrath in London. She'll get her shot at revenge in Chicago.
The rivalry between Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu finally comes to a head tonight as these two behemoths meet in a Last Man Standing Match. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and her WrestleMania 41 opponent Charlotte Flair are all advertised for the show, and former AEW star Rey Fenix is set to make his WWE debut as well!
Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown from Chicago. Check back for more updates throughout the day.
Who will be the last man standing between Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu?
Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu have beaten each other to a pulp all across the globe these past few months and they'll do it again for (presumably) the final time tonight on SmackDown. Both of these monsters want another shot at the United States Championship and putting the other down for a count of 10 in this Last Man Standing Match may just pave a path to LA Knight for the victor.
B-Fab looks to get even with Naomi
Naomi has put the SmackDown Women's Division on notice. Don't even think about offering support to Jade Cargill or you'll suffer the consequences. B-Fab and Michin found that out the hard way last week in London when they were attacked prior to Michin's match with Charlotte Flair. B-Fab is looking for a measure of revenge when she gets Naomi one-on-one tonight in Chicago.
How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Start Time
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE SmackDown Location
Location: Allstate Arena, Chicago, Illinois