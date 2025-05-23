WWE SmackDown Preview (5/23/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
The final stop ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event brings WWE Friday Night SmackDown to the EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.
It's a big night as the WWE Tag Team Championships will be on the line. Nathan Frazer and Axiom have taken the SmackDown Tag Team Division by storm these past few weeks. The former NXT Tag Team Champion are sporting a perfect 4-0 record that includes a win over the Street Profits.
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were nowhere near 100 percent when they lost to Fraxiom, having just competed in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match days before. Tonight the Street Profits are out to prove that they are still the best on the Blue Brand when there's a level playing field. That's if an extremely bitter #DIY can mind their own business long enough.
Money in the Bank qualifying matches will continue on SmackDown for both the men and women's division, with two huge triple threat contests.
LA Knight is aiming to join Solo Sikoa in this year's annual ladder match, but he'll have to get through both Shinsuke Nakamura and Aleister Black to get a shot at ruining the former Tribal Chief's run at the WWE Championship.
Charlotte Flair meantime, is desperate to get back into the WWE Women's Title picture and she can take her first step toward earning that opportunity when she takes on Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega and former NXT Women's Champion Giulia. The winner heads on to Money in the Bank in Los Angeles.
Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest and R-Truth have major fights on their hands tomorrow night at Saturday Night's Main Event. All three men are expected to be in Georgia tonight, as are WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Naomi and more of your favorite Superstars.
Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Savannah. Check back often for more updates to the card.
WWE Tag Team Championship Match
Nathan Frazer and Axiom are looking to culminate their meteoric rise on SmackDown by winning the WWE Tag Team Championships. Ever since their debut on the Friday after WrestleMania, the former NXT Tag Team Champions have scored wins over Los Garza, Pretty Deadly, #DIY and the Street Profits themselves, but Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have now had time to properly recover from their hellacious TLC Match. Will the Street Profits continue to run the tag team division after tonight?
Women's Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match
The field for the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match is already loaded with talent. Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss and Roxanne Perez have punched their tickets to Los Angeles, and one of these three ladies will join them. Charlotte Flair could break herself out of a post-WrestleMania rut with a win tonight, but it won't be easy. Women's U.S. Champion Zelina Vega has been on the run of her lifetime and Giulia is out for a statement making first victory as the newest member of SmackDown roster.
Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match
Solo Sikoa was able to secure his spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match last Friday night, thanks in large part to his new main man JC Mateo. There's no way that's sitting well with LA Knight, given that Sikoa has been a major thorn in his side for weeks on end. The Megastar has his own opportunity to join the MITB field, but he'll have to go through old rival Shinsuke Namakura and Aleister Black. The former NXT Champion has yet to taste defeat since returning to WWE last month.
Where to watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: EnMarket Arena, Savannah, Georgia