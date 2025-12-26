WWE SmackDown Preview (12/26/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

It’s the post-Christmas edition of WWE SmackDown at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

This is a pre-taped episode of SmackDown due to the holiday, but it could feature several significant moments as several storylines heat up entering 2026.

Drew McIntyre will make his return after what has been a chaotic back-and-forth with WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes over the past several months. Rhodes made his intentions clear after going to McIntyre’s house and starting a brawl, but it’s McIntyre who may have the upper hand in the ongoing saga between the top superstars.

SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis recently threatened to strip Rhodes of the title if he laid his hands on McIntyre before their clash for the championship, which came via Aldis agreeing to McIntyre’s terms for the match.

Of course, Aldis also gave McIntyre the opportunity to choose the stipulation, and it seems likely that ‘The Scottish Warrior’ will have something to say about that on this week’s SmackDown.

What does McIntyre have in the works for the champion as they battle once again for the Undisputed WWE Championship?

Also announced is another installment of the United States Title Open Challenge.

Ilja Dragunov has been a fighting champion since winning the United States Championship from Sami Zayn back on the October 17 edition of SmackDown, with seven successful title defenses to his credit.

Can Dragunov it eight in a row?

Elsewhere, The Miz will aim for revenge on Joe Hendry. The former TNA World Champion is set to compete in his second match on the WWE main roster. He was the surprise opponent for Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 back in April.

R-Truth & Joe Hendry | WWE

What else could be on tap for SmackDown?

Things are getting interesting in the women’s tag team division, with the dominant duo of Lash Legend and Nia Jax scoring a win over Asuka and Kairi Sane on last week’s show.

That should set up a future title match for Legend and Jax, but they aren’t the only ones looking for gold. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss also want the titles back after being dethroned by Asuka and Sane.

How could things unfold between some of the hungry title contenders?

Speaking of which, Giulia’s goal is to regain the Women’s United States Championship from Chelsea Green after losing the title on the November 7 episode of SmackDown.

Kiana James has been adamant about keeping Giulia in the spotlight, and not even Secret Hervice member Alba Fyre can keep the two from setting their sights on dethroning Green. What’s next for both women as the former champ looks to earn a rematch?

Here is everything we know about tonight's taped episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Drew McIntyre returns

Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes | WWE

What will McIntyre say about Rhodes’ recent actions? That may be the biggest question on WWE fans’ minds entering this edition of SmackDown, especially considering how personal things have gotten between the two rivals.

United States Title Open Challenge

Men's United States Open Challenge | WWE

With victories against the likes of Aleister Black, Nathan Frazer, Axiom, Johnny Gargano, JD McDonagh, Carmelo Hayes, and Tommaso Ciampa, ‘The Mad Dragon’ has stepped up to the challenge every single time thus far. Can he do it yet again on the final SmackDown before the new year?

The Miz vs. Joe Hendry

R-Truth & Joe Hendry | WWE

Miz doesn’t like to be embarrassed, and that’s exactly what happened at Saturday Night’s Main Event. He expressed his displeasure about not being on John Cena’s final WWE show, which eventually led to Hendry and R-Truth attacking him. Can Miz get some payback? Or will Hendry score his first WWE main roster win?

How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV

WWE SmackDown Start Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown Location:

Location: Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI

Match Card (Announced):

Drew McIntyre returns

??? vs. Ilja Dragunov (C) in the United States Title Open Challenge

The Miz vs. Joe Hendry



This episode of Smackdown was pre-taped. Spoilers can be found here.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

WWE Reportedly Making Changes To Raw And SmackDown Announce Teams

Dakota Kai Potentially Teased For First Appearance Since WWE Release

Netflix Teases Huge WWE And Stranger Things Crossover

Tony Khan Acknowledges Mistake That Led To AEW Creative Process Overhaul (Exclusive)