WWE SmackDown Preview (9/20/24): Match Card, News, How To Watch & TV Channel
The Bloodline has accomplished the unthinkable. Their attacks on Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes have driven the two of them to team together as they try to take down a common enemy. These heated rivals will attempt to get off on the right foot when SmackDown goes live tonight from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
Two major matches have also been announced for the show. LA Knight will defend his United States Championship against Andrade, as both Bayley and Naomi look to become the No. 1 Contender for the WWE Women's Championship in a high stakes tag team match.
Here's your preview for the big night on SmackDown:
Match Card (Announced)
Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns seek common ground
United States Championship Match - LA Knight (C) vs. Andrade
WWE Women's Championship No. 1 Contender's Tag Team Match - Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley & Naomi
Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns seek common ground
Just when Cody Rhodes thought he was done with the Bloodline, they kept up their attack and pulled him right back in for one more fight. After the American Nightmare successfully defended his WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa inside of a Steel Cage last week, he begrudgingly agreed to team with Roman Reigns against Solo and Jacob Fatu at Bad Blood. Will both men be able to co-exist in this battle against a common enemy? They'll seek to find some common ground on SmackDown tonight.
United States Championship Match - LA Knight (C) vs. Andrade
Andrade last held the United States Championship over four years ago. He could end that drought tonight when he challenges the reigning Champion LA Knight. The Megastar, meantime, has promised that Andrade is nothing more that the latest winner of the 'Hit it and Quit it" sweepstakes. He'll be looking to hit a BFT, score the 1-2-3 and move right on to the next. Will this match stay a one-on-one affair, or will Carmelo Hayes stick his nose in Andrade's business once again?
WWE Women's Championship No. 1 Contender's Tag Team Match - Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley & Naomi
Nia Jax is scheduled to defend her WWE Women's Championship at Bad Blood, but against whom? We could find out tonight when the reigning Queen of the Ring teams with Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton to take on Bayley and Naomi. If either the Role Model or the Glow score the win for their team, then they will move on to challenge Nia in Atlanta. If Nia or Tiffany get the win, however, then whomever they pin or force to submit will have to leave SmackDown permanently.
How To Watch SmackDown
Time: 8 pm EST (7 pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV