WWE SmackDown Preview (3/6/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The road to WrestleMania 42 goes through Portland, Oregon tonight as Friday Night SmackDown is set to go live from the Moda Center.

The fate of the WWE Championship Match at this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' hangs in the balance as Drew McIntyre is being forced to defend his title against Cody Rhodes.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis booked this match last weekend after The Scottish Warrior made his way inside the Elimination Chamber and again screwed Rhodes out of earning his rematch for the WWE Title, just as he did at the Royal Rumble. The American Nightmare now has one final shot to secure his spot at WrestleMania 42. Will he capture it or just let it slip?

Rhea Ripley punched her ticket to Las Vegas when she won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match this past Saturday night. She'll challenge Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship this April, and if the events of this past week are any indication, we are in for quite the ride along the way.

After a tense exchange of words on social media that had fans wondering if their comments were a work or shoot, Mami has promised to be in Portland tonight to meet Cargill face-to-face, and new No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship will be determined. Although no other details about that have been revealed at this time.

2026 Men's Elimination Chamber winner Randy Orton, Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair and Sami Zayn are all being advertised for the show locally. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.

WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Drew McIntyre has been doing everything in his power to make sure that Cody Rhodes does not earn a rematch for the WWE Championship following his victory in Three Stages of Hell. He cost the American Nightmare opportunities to win both the Men's Royal Rumble Match and the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, and as a result, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has booked tonight's title fight.

If the Scottish Warrior wants to walk into Allegiant Stadium as the WWE Champion this April, he'll need to defeat Cody Rhodes one final time. The winner of tonight's match, presumably, will move on to defend the gold against Randy Orton one-on-one at WrestleMania 42. Will The Viper face off against his old nemesis or his old protégé? We'll find out in just a few short hours.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV

WWE SmackDown start time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley meet face-to-face ahead of their clash at WrestleMania 42