Ranking the 12 Superstars Who Could Win the WWE Elimination Chamber Matches

Who will punch their ticket to WrestleMania 42?

We're going to find out tonight when WWE Elimination Chamber goes live on ESPN from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Six men and six women will have the chance to earn a World Championship match at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' when they step into the Elimination Chamber, but let's be honest, not everyone has the same odds of walking out a winner.

Let's take a look at the field and handicap the likely challengers for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill, starting with the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

WWE was holding out hope that Bianca Belair would be back from injury in time to face her old tag team partner, according to recent reports. So, what's the plan now that the E-S-T just underwent surgery on her broken knuckle? Well, we may have gotten a huge clue last night on SmackDown.

Rhea Ripley - Chances of winning: 49%

Rhea Ripley | Netflix

In case of emergency, break glass and pluck Rhea Ripley away from the women's tag team division. The Nightmare was on track to head into WrestleMania 42 as one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, but Rhiyo lost the titles to Nia Jax and Lash Legend Friday night on SmackDown.

That defeat now clears a path for one of the company's biggest stars to re-enter the WWE Women's Title picture.

Tiffany Stratton - Chances of winning: 45%

Tiffany Stratton | WWE

While Rhea Ripley is now a serious contender to leave Chicago as the No. 1 Contender for the WWE Women's Championship, Tiffany Stratton is still a heavy favorite to win this match as well.

Reports came out after her return at the Royal Rumble that she was likely going to have a major role come WrestleMania weekend, but her path to the 'Showcase of the Immortals' becomes very uncertain with a loss inside the chamber.

Alexa Bliss - Chances of winning 3%

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair | Netflix

Welcome to the underdogs portion of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. While this contest appears to be a two-horse race, Alexa Bliss represents the best chance of pulling off the upset due to her ongoing story with Charlotte Flair.

The Queen is clearly going through some things right now after Bliss qualified for the match and she did not. Their friendship could truly be tested if Alexa goes on to challenge Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 42.

Auska, Raquel Rodriguez and Kiana James - Chances of winning: 3% combined

Asuka | Netflix

No disrespect to any of these three ladies, but it's hard to see a path to victory for them. It's very clear that WWE thinks highly of Kiana James, or she wouldn't be in this position. She may surprise some people with one or two eliminations before eventually being taken out herself.

How Asuka and Rodriguez are booked tonight will be very interesting to watch unfold, but their road to WrestleMania appears to go through the tag team division.

Cody Rhodes - Chances of winning: 96%

Cody Rhodes | WWE

Let's just put it this way. If Cody Rhodes doesn't win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, then the WWE creative team has decided to call a massive audible. A major showdown between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and The American Nightmare has been in the works for months.

While Rhodes will very likely earn his WWE Title rematch tonight, it's more than fair to question if he will end up as the only challenger to Drew McIntyre come WrestleMania 42.

Randy Orton - Chances of winning: 3%

Randy Orton | WWE

If anyone has a chance of pulling off the massive upset inside the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, it's Randy Orton. WWE could really keep the crowd on its toes by having The Viper emerge victorious, thanks to an unwanted assist by Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior has been doing everything in his power to keep Rhodes from earning his rematch, and he could screw him over again tonight. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis could then add Cody to the Mania title match at a later date.

LA Knight, Logan Paul, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams: Chances of winning: 1% combined

LA Knight | Netflix

So you're saying there's a chance? No, not for these four. As much as I'd like to believe that LA Knight could finally get his moment on the grandest stage, it doesn't appear to be in the cards for him this year.

Logan Paul wasn't even scheduled to be in this match originally and was likely added just to continue the masked man storyline in Bronson Reed's absence. Je'Von Evans and Trick Williams are both major stars in the making, but it's too early in their main roster careers to consider them true contenders tonight.