WWE SmackDown Preview (8/22/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Get fired up Dublin, because the Greatest of All Time will be gracing you with his presence one final time tonight on WWE SmackDown.
Nine days out from his showdown with Logan Paul at Clash in Paris, John Cena will cross off one of the last 11 appearances in his WWE career when arrives at the 3Arena later this evening.
What the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion has in store for the fine folks of Ireland is anyone's guess, but the question is whether or not The Maverick will crash that party.
The SmackDown Tag Team Division has remained red-hot coming off that insane Six-Way TLC Match at SummerSlam, and while The Street Profits are looking to climb their way back into tag title contention, Melo Don't Miz are dead set on doing the same. At least the The Miz is committed to that cause anyway. Regardless, both teams are in action later tonight.
Charlotte Flair is looking for a little payback tonight after Chelsea Green and The Secret Hervice got the better of her and Alexa Bliss last week, and Aleister Black is out to wrap up his unfinished business with Ron Killings.
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill are also being advertised for the show, as is WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare has not been seen since he was put through the commentary desk head first by Drew McIntyre. Will the champ return tonight to provide an update on his condition and respond to the recent warning issued by the Scottish Warrior?
Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of SmackDown in Dublin, Ireland. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.
Ron Killings vs. Aleister Black
Just when it looked as though the old R-Truth was back for good, Aleister Black was able to summon the more sinister and focused Ron Killings from within. Having already put Damian Priest on injured reserve, Black appears ready to finish the job he set out to do weeks ago when Killings' relentless hunt for John Cena put him in Aleister's crosshairs. It'll be all business tonight as Black and Killings face off on SmackDown.
Motor City Machine Guns vs. Melo Don't Miz
The Miz and Carmelo Hayes have not exactly seen eye-to-eye since the A-lister returned to SmackDown from his two-month hiatus, but they did pick up a win over Fraxiom last week. Melo has been eager to prove himself as a solo competitor, but The Miz has this innate ability to talk his way into anything. He did so again by setting up tonight's tag team match against the Motor City Machine Guns.
Street Profits vs. The MFTs
The Street Profits are as motivated as they have ever been to work their way back to a WWE Tag Team Championship opportunity. After picking up a win over #DIY last Friday night, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins ran into their next big challenge backstage in Solo Sikoa and his MFTs. It doesn't matter to the Profits which two Superstars they face tonight in Dublin, because they are always down for the smoke.
Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven
All of Ireland will have the honor of bowing down to The Queen as Charlotte Flair walks into the 3Arena with revenge on her mind. The Secret Hervice have identified the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions as a threat they need to neutralize, and they left both Flair and Alexa Bliss laying in the middle of the ring last week. Charlotte looks to bounce back tonight as she goes one-on-one with Piper Niven.
Where to watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
WWE Smackdown Card (Announced):
John Cena returns to SmackDown
Ron Killings vs. Aleister Black
Motor City Machine Guns vs. Melo Don't Miz
Street Profits vs. The MFTs
Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Tony Khan Reacts To WWE Counter-Programming AEW Pay-Per-Views
NBC Nails Down Date Of John Cena's Retirement Match With New WWE Partnership
Swerve Strickland Legitimately Injured Ahead Of AEW Forbidden Door, Could Miss Time
SPOILER: Former WWE Superstar Makes AEW Debut On 8/23 Episode Of Collision