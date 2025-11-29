WWE SmackDown Results [11/28/25]: Solo Sikoa Survives, Jey Uso & LA Knight Advance

It's all systems go for Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday night.

The final WWE SmackDown before the annual post-Thanksgiving Premium Live Event took place Friday night at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The last piece of the WarGames puzzle was put into place when Charlotte Flair earned the advantage for her team with a victory over Asuka, but the biggest win of the night came in the main event.

Solo Sikoa stood tall as the sole survivor as The MFT's battled Sami Zayn, Rey Fenix, Shinsuke Nakamura and The Motor City Machine Guns in a traditional five-on-five elimination match.

The former Tribal Chief last eliminated Zayn to earn the victory, but he did not get to savor it for very long as the Wyatt Sicks surrounded him. Uncle Howdy made his return to SmackDown and took out Sikoa with a Sister Abigail.

The semifinals of The 'Last Time is Now Tournament are also now set, as LA Knight, The Miz, Jey Uso and Rusev all battled for the right to face John Cena in his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.

Here's everything you may have missed from Friday night's Survivor Series: WarGames go-home edition of WWE SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown Match & Segments Results:

Cathy Kelley caught up with LA Knight backstage after the show's opening video package. The Megastar said he has all the respect in the world for John Cena, but his 'Last Time is Now' Tournament is starting to piss him off.

Once again, he has to face a mystery opponent, when in any other tournament the injury to Sheamus would have earned him a bye into the semifinals. Knight said it doesn't matter who his opponent ends up being, because they're going to eat a BFT and catch three the hard way.

Jey Uso defeated Rusev to advance to the semifinals of The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament. The Bulgarian Brute had the former World Heavyweight Champion on the ropes, literally, after locking in the Accolade. Jey was able to break the hold but appeared to be spent. Rusev picked up Uso to deliver an Attitude Adjustment, but began mocking John Cena by doing his 'you can't see me' gesture. Jey used the opportunity to slide off his back and hit a super kick. He then connected with a spear and splash, and scored the pinfall victory.

The Miz snuck his way back into The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament, thanks to a distraction from R-Truth. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis was about to reveal the name of LA Knight's opponent that he had drawn at random, when Truth barged into his office to again offer up his own balls. With Aldis' back turned, Miz switched out the paper in Aldis' ball with one that read his own name.

Cathy Kelley interviewed Damian Priest backstage. He said his eye is now fully heeled and that the only thing Aleister Black and Zelina have accomplished over the past several weeks is successfully pissing him off. When he mentioned that he was looking forward to kicking Black's ass, Zelina interrupted him. She said her husband has 'bigger things' on his mind, but if Priest is looking for more punishment, then Black would be happy to oblige.

After Zelina walked off, Priest then ran into his Terror Twin Rhea Ripley. The Nightmare had to go hype up Charlotte Flair for her WarGames advantage match, but said she wanted to run an idea by Damian later on.

Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre made their way to the ring for the Women's United States Championship celebration. Green said she was proud to begin her second term as the greatest women's champion in the United States and in all of WWE. That little comment brought out WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill. The Storm flattened Fyre with a pump kick, before dropping Chelsea with her Jaded slam. Green's expensive fireworks display went off after she was laid out.

Charlotte Flair was shown chatting with Alexa Bliss as she was getting ready for her match with Asuka. Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY and AJ Lee soon joined them. Flair said that the last time she was in the ring with The Empress she tore her ACL. Now she's looking forward to tearing her apart. AJ Lee said that no matter what happens later tonight that they will win at Survivor Series. She then got a very serious look on her face and said that she'd make sure of it.

Cathy Kelley chased down Jade Cargill backstage to ask her why she attacked Chelsea and Alba earlier in the night. Cargill said that she has a problem with anyone who runs their mouth and that what she did was a message to the rest of the locker room. The WWE Women's Champion then stormed passed B-Fab, who had nothing to say. Michin rushed over to ask her friend if she was okay and said that someone needed to check Cargill.

LA Knight defeated The Miz to advance to the semifinals of The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament. The Miz pulled out all the stops to try to keep his dream of retiring John Cena alive. He connected with a Skull Crushing Finale, but Knight kicked out at two. He then locked in an STFU, but The Megastar made it to the ropes to break the hold. Miz tried another Skull Crushing Finale, but Knight reversed it into a BFT for the win.

Back in the locker room, we saw Becky Lynch try to rally the troops ahead of Survivor Series. The Man said she was the only woman on the team to have a 100 percent success rate inside WarGames, so when the door closes tomorrow to leave everything to her. Nia Jax said tonight isn't about Becky, it's about Asuka beating Charlotte so they can get the advantage. The Empress said it would be no problem, because she put The Queen out for a year the last time they fought.

Cathy Kelley interviewed Men's United States Champion Ilja Dragunov and asked about Tama Tonga eyeing the U.S. title. Before he could answer, Tommaso Ciampa stepped into frame. He said the Mad Dragon needs to focus on him, because last week he took Axiom's mask and the next thing he takes will be Dragunov's championship. Ilja called him a jackass and walked off.

Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka to earn the advantage for her team in the Women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series. This was another strong match-up between two rivals that know each other very well. The fight eventually spilled out to the commentary desk, where Asuka attempted to mist The Queen, but she struck the timekeeper instead when Charlotte ducked. Back in the ring, Asuka missed wildly with a spin kick and dropped to a knee. Flair capitalized with a Natural Selection to earn the win.

Solo Sikoa was the sole survivor in the Traditional Survivor Series 5-on-5 Elimination Match. After Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga wrecked shop on all of his teammates, Sami Zayn was forced to overcome a 3-on-1 disadvantage. The Underdog from the Underground was able to eliminate Tama Tonga with a surprise Helluva Kick and then Talla Tonga was eliminated via count out. Zayn nearly won the match with a sunset flip power bomb, but Sikoa fought back and hit Sami with a surprise Samoan Spike for the final elimination.

Order of eliminations:

JC Mateo

Shinsuke Nakamura

Tanga Loa

Alex Shelley

Chris Sabin

Rey Fénix

Tama Tonga

Talla Tonga

Sami Zayn

The Wyatt Sicks surrounded Sikoa after the match was over and Uncle Howdy laid him out with a Sister Abigail to close the show.

