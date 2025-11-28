WWE SmackDown Preview (11/28/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

It’s the go-home edition of WWE SmackDown at the Ball Arena in Denver ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday.

There is plenty on the line as one member of each of the women’s teams will face off in a WarGames Advantage Match on SmackDown.

Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and AJ Lee are set to do battle with Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and Becky Lynch, so there are a plethora of interesting combinations for the advantage showdown.

Which team will have the edge entering WarGames at Petco Park in San Diego?

Meanwhile, there are two Last Time Is Now Tournament quarterfinal matches to determine who will join Gunther and Solo Sikoa in the semifinals.

Gunther defeated Carmelo Hayes on Raw, and Solo Sikoa defeated Penta to advance in the tournament. Penta was injured during the match, with the referee calling it off and awarding the victory to Solo.

SOLO SIKOA ADVANCES. 😤



We're getting GUNTHER vs. SOLO IN THE SEMIFINALS of THE LAST TIME IS NOW TOURNAMENT!



Updated bracket: pic.twitter.com/EZgE2jCqCT — WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2025

Elsewhere, Solo and his MFTs will aim for revenge on Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Fenix, and The Motor City Machine Guns in a traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match.

Here is everything we know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Denver:

Women’s WarGames Advantage Match

Survivor Series: WarGames | WWE.com

Let’s just say there’s some history between the two competitors. Which team needs the advantage more heading into WarGames? It’s an intriguing question, but it may be Ripley’s squad. Asuka and Sane have proven that they will do what it takes to get what they want, and the same can be said for Jax and Legend. As for Lynch, she’s the greatest women’s wrestler in WWE history, and it’s not just her saying it. Sports Illustrated even says it.

Jey Uso vs. Rusev in the Last Time Is Now Tournament quarterfinals

Jey Uso | IMAGO / MediaPunch

Jey has a lot on his plate during Thanksgiving week, as he prepares to enter WarGames with Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Jimmy Uso. However, he must turn his focus to Rusev, who is trying to dominate his way to a long-awaited rematch with John Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

LA Knight vs. a mystery opponent in the Last Time Is Now Tournament quarterfinals

LA Knight vs. ??? | WWE

Knight has the opportunity to move one step closer to the biggest match of his career. Many fans have wanted ‘The Megastar’ to have more opportunities at the top of the card in WWE, and a clash with Cena in his final match would certainly qualify.

His mystery opponent also figures to have something to prove, especially if he the motivation to revisit his own rivalry with the GOAT. Spoiler alert: There is.

Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Fenix, and The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Solo Sikoa & The MFTs in a 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match

WWE

Solo has tried to reestablish himself as the leader of his family after The Bloodline saga, and he’s built quite a group with Tama Tonga, JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga. But they are gonna go toe-to-toe with an impressive lineup of former singles champions and tag team champions. Which unit scores the victory in a Survivor Series throwback match?

How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV

WWE SmackDown Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

WWE SmackDown Location:

Location: Ball Arena in Denver, CO

WWE Smackdown Card (Announced):

Women’s WarGames Advantage Match (participants to be announced)

Jey Uso vs. Rusev in the Last Time Is Now Tournament quarterfinals

LA Knight vs. a mystery opponent in the Last Time Is Now Tournament quarterfinals

Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Fenix, and The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Solo Sikoa & The MFTs in a 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match

The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More

Lash Legend Ready For Spotlight In Star-Studded Women's WarGames Match [Exclusive]

Whether Anyone Else In WWE Wants To Admit Or Not, Becky Lynch Is Right

Andrade El Idolo Details Where Things Stand With WWE Non-Compete

Former WWE Superstar Signs With All Elite Wrestling