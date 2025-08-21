Wrestling On FanNation

SPOILER: Former WWE Superstar Makes AEW Debut On 8/23 Episode Of Collision

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion will make her AEW debut this Saturday on Collision.

It's still not clear if Isla Dawn is officially All Elite, but the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is set to make her televised debut with AEW this Saturday on TNT.

The August 23 edition of AEW Collision was recorded Wednesday afternoon from the OVO Hydro in Scotland, and those in attendance were treated to a surprise appearance from the Glasgow native.

Dawn challenged Megan Bayne in singles action, and although she ended up taking the loss, she still received a great reaction from her hometown crowd.

Unlike with Ace Austin at the Collision taping last week in Cincinnati, there was no official announcement from Tony Khan after the match that Dawn had signed full-time with AEW.

That doesn't necessarily mean that Isla is still a free agent, but it's possible that this was just a one off appearance for the time being.

Saturday's episode of Collision is the final AEW show ahead of Forbidden Door Sunday night at The O2 arena in London, England. The show will also feature Sky Flight & Hiromu Takahashi taking on the Don Callis Family in a Fatal 4-Way Match, Max Caster's Open Challenge, The Young Bucks versus The Paragon and more.

What's next for Isla Dawn?

Isla Dawn
Isla Dawn / IMAGO / Future Image

Isla Dawn was released from her WWE contract back in February, ending a seven year run with the company. She spent a majority of her time there as one half of the Unholy Union, a tag team with current Secret Hervice member Alba Fyre.

The duo captured both the WWE and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships before seeing their usage on Raw and SmackDown dwindle in the final months of Dawn's tenure with the company.

Her non-compete came to an end back in May, but her match with Megan Bayne was just the second she has wrestled since departing WWE. Dawn's first appearance on the independent scene was earlier this month at a Burning Heart Pro Wrestling event in Manchester, England, where she defeated Aleah James in singles competition.

