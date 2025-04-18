WWE SmackDown Preview (4/18/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
The go-home edition of WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 41 looks to be the biggest of the year.
All eyes will be on the return of John Cena to the blue brand, as he’ll have one more opportunity to berate the WWE universe before he takes aim at a record-setting 17 World title win on WrestleMania Sunday.
His opponent, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, is also set to be in the building.
The two have had several hostile exchanges in recent weeks on Raw, and there’s little doubt that tempers will be flaring given what’s at stake for both men in the highly-anticipated title showdown.
Cena and Rhodes have reached legendary status in their WWE careers, and perhaps the winner of the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal can start their own ascent to the top.
WWE hasn’t yet announced the list of participants, but there’s plenty of intrigue as to who will be the last man standing.
The WWE Tag Team Championships are at stake when The Street Profits and Motor City Machine Guns hit the ring for what could be one of the best matches of WrestleMania weekend.
And then there are some questions that must be answered on this SmackDown:
Will we find out Randy Orton’s opponent for WrestleMania after Kevin Owens was sidelined due to a serious neck injury?
Can general manager Nick Aldis keep Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest from destroying each other ahead of their Sin City Street Fight on Sunday?
Are Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair going to give WWE fans another chaotic addition to their feud before they square off for the WWE Women’s Championship on Saturday?
Is Jade Cargill going to listen to Naomi's advice and proceed with caution ahead of their WrestleMania showdown?
Here is everything we know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Las Vegas:
John Cena returns to SmackDown
Cena will be back on SmackDown two nights before he challenges Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41 Sunday. Rhodes will also be in attendance, and the rivals will likely go face to face again. Can Cena gain the upper hand ahead of the WrestleMania showdown? Or will the current champion walk into Allegiant Stadium with all the momentum?
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
It’s WrestleMania season, which means the return of the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. The match will feature numerous WWE superstars looking to throw their opponents over the top rope for a chance at hoisting the trophy that pays tribute to the first WWE Hall of Fame inductee. Previous winners include Bronson Reed (2024), Bobby Lashley (2023), Jey Uso (2021), Braun Strowman (2019), and more.
WWE Tag Team Championship Match
The SmackDown tag team picture has been crowded, but it’s the Motor City Machine Guns who aim to regain their championships when they face The Street Profits. MCGM defeated DIY to become No. 1 contenders on the April 4 edition of SmackDown, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano - and perhaps other title-hungry teams such as Pretty Deadly, Los Garza, and The Miz and Carmelo Hayes - play a role in this one.
Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Chelsea Green was without the Secret Hervice in her match last week against Zelina Vega, which didn’t exactly play out as expected. However, Green should be thrilled to have Piper Niven and Alba Fyre in the ring to protect her when they battle Vega, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter. Can the longest-reigning Women’s United States Champion get back on track after her non-title countout loss a week ago, or will this match be a hot mess for Green and company?
How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV