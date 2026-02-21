WWE SmackDown Results (2/20/26): Who Qualified for the Elimination Chamber?

WWE SmackDown once again aired tonight on SYFY and featured two more qualifying matches for this month's Elimination Chamber premium live event.

WWE Women's United States Champion Giulia was in action this evening as she went one-on-one with one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Rhea Ripley, for the very first time in a non-title matchup. This match was unfortunately ruined by interference from Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

We also got two more Elimination Chamber qualifying matches this evening as Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes, and Damian Priest battled out on the men's side while Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and Kiana James took center stage for the women's division.

Speaking of the Elimination Chamber match, tonight's episode of SmackDown also featured a promo from former WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, who qualified for the Men's Chamber match on last week's show.

Former NXT Champion Oba Femi was also in action tonight, once again taking on Kit Wilson. We'll give you one guess how that match turned out. We also saw Ilja Dragunov go one-on-one with Tama Tonga of the MFTs. And in the main event of the evening, Randy Orton took on Aleister Black.

Here's everything you may have missed from the latest episode of WWE SmackDown from Sunrise, Florida.

WWE SmackDown Results:

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with an in-ring promo from "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. Before he can even really get started, he's interrupted by Jacob Fatu, who wants to keep it 100. Fatu said Rhodes wouldn't be out there talking about the Chamber if it weren't for Drew McIntyre. Fatu said he had both Rhodes and Sami Zayn beat, and he knows it.

Jacob Fatu makes it clear his issue right now isn't with Rhodes; it's with McIntyre, and he calls him out to the ring. This brings out General Manager Nick Aldis, who reveals he gave McIntyre the night off because he was worried something like this would happen. Aldis offers Fatu to come backstage to discuss him getting his hands on McIntyre.

Fatu doesn't seem interested, as they are all interrupted by Drew McIntyre, who says Aldis can't tell him what to do and that he loves the brand so much he brought a private luxury suite for the night. Fatu tries to make a beeline to McIntyre, but security tries to stop him, and he lays them all out. Aldis talks Fatu down, warning him that he can't get his hands on McIntyre if he's suspended, and gets him to go with him backstage.

McIntyre believes everyone is jealous of him because he's the champion. Rhodes said everyone isn't after him because he's the champ; everyone is after him because he's an a--hole.

Backstage, Ilja Dragunov gives Carmelo Hayes a pep talk about his Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match this evening. Hayes tells Dragunov to keep that same energy for his match against Tama Tonga this evening.

Coming back from a commercial break, Nick Aldis and Jacob Fatu are speaking backstage. Aldis promises Fatu that he will get his hands on McIntyre; he just has to wait. Fatu said he won't wait much longer before willingly leaving the building on his own.

Tama Tonga (w/ The MFTs) defeated Ilja Dragunov. This was exactly the hard-hitting affair you'd expect from a match between these two men. Dragunov and Tonga laid it in hard, and you can imagine that both men will be feeling the aftereffects of this tomorrow. The finish of the match saw outside interference from the MFTs catch up to Dragunov, letting Tonga hit him with the Cutthroat to score the pinfall victory.

After the match, Solo Sikoa tried to cut a promo but was jumped by Dragunov. The MFTs beat Dragunov down as Matt Cardona and Apollo Crews try to make the save and fail. A Wyatt Sicks promo airs on the Tron. Uncle Howdy tells Solo Sikoa that he uses his family like a crutch and he can't stand on his own. Howdy said the next time he comes out to the ring, it will be alone, and questions if Sikoa will do the same.

Nick Aldis confronts Drew McIntyre backstage and tears into him for showing up after he gave him the night off. Aldis warns McIntyre that if he keeps testing him, he's going to regret it. McIntyre said he'll leave the building.

Aleister Black and Zelina Vega confront Randy Orton backstage in the middle of a promo. Orton doesn't want to hear what Black has to say and tells him he'll go to Aldis and get a match made between them. It seems like that might happen later on in the show. Elsewhere backstage, Byron Saxton interviews Nia Jax and Lash Legend, who hype Jax's Chamber qualifying match later on.

Jade Cargill comes out to the ring to cut a promo and reminds everyone that she defends her title on her time. Cargill said she'll be in Atlanta on Monday to hear Liv Morgan's answer, and if she picks Stephanie Vaquer, she'll defeat whoever wins the Women's Elimination Chamber match later this month. Charlotte Flair makes her way to the ring for her match as Cargill is leaving.

Kiana James defeated Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match. This is the second time Flair has interrupted Cargill with her entrance for a match, pretty much teasing the outcome of this match before the bell even rang. However, WWE pulled a fast one on everyone. The finish of the match saw Flair lock Jax in the Figure 8, which allowed James to slide under Flair and roll her up for the pinfall victory.

NO WAY!! 🤯@kianajames_wwe just stole the win and is heading to Elimination Chamber! pic.twitter.com/LosYsVoeKL — WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2026

Byron Saxton is backstage with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, who hype up tonight's match between Ripley and Giulia. They tease facing off in the Elimination Chamber match later this month, and SKY declares that may the best woman win.

Oba Femi defeated Kit Wilson. If you imagine this match in your head, it went pretty much exactly how you think it did. Wilson read some poetry, and Femi destroyed him. The finish saw Femi hit Wilson with the Fall From Grace to score the pinfall victory.

There's a backstage comedy segment between Nick Aldis, Damian Priest, and R-Truth. Aldis tells production to send the giant crate back to Raw. Truth is upset that he doesn't have a Chamber qualifying match and said he misses when Aldis was bald, clearly referring to Adam Pearce.

Tiffany Stratton defeated Alba Fyre (w/ Chelsea Green). This was a fun match. You don't get a lot of Alba Fyre singles matches as of late, so this was nice to see. The finish saw Tiffany Stratton hit Fyre with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to score the pinfall victory.

Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn argue backstage. Zayn is upset over having Rhodes back last week, and he stabbed him in his. Rhodes said the only thing standing in the way of Zayn is himself. Trick Williams laughs at Zayn and tells him he's going to do something tonight that he couldn't do: get the job done. Afterward, Zayn chases down Rhodes and apologizes; the crowd boos this. Zayn asks Rhodes to remember that when he becomes WWE Champion again, he had help along the way.

"And that's why you haven't become WWE Champion..."@CodyRhodes, that was outta pocket 🤨 pic.twitter.com/Bct6bhnW3l — WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2026

Trick Williams defeated Damian Priest and Carmelo Hayes to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match. It was really fun to see Trick Melo Gang share the ring together again tonight. This triple threat was a lot of fun, and there were points where it looked like all three men were going to leave with the win. The finish saw Priest trying to hit the Razor's Edge on Melo, but Williams hit Priest with two Trick Shots to score the pinfall victory.

We get another comedy segment backstage with the crate. A bunch of the tag teams are trying to figure out what's in the crate, but it's eventually revealed that Johnny Gargano is lying on top of it. Candice LeRae blames Nick Aldis for Gargano's demeanor. Jordynne Grace interrupts to talk to Aldis, which leads to a match between her and LeRae being booked for SmackDown next week.

Jade Cargill is backstage doing a photo shoot, but is confronted by a returning B-Fab and Michin, who make it clear they aren't happy about Cargill injuring them, and they are back to take that WWE Women's Title away from her before she can make it to WrestleMania 42.

Rhea Ripley defeated WWE Women's United States Champion Giulia in a non-title match via disqualification. This match ruled. The only real complaint is that we weren't given a definitive winner. The finish of the match saw Ripley looking to hit Giulia with Riptide, but outside interference from Nia Jax and Lash Legend led to a disqualification.

After the match, IYO SKY hit the ring to even the odds and make the save for her tag partner. Backstage, The Miz tries to take Oba Femi under his wing. Femi isn't really interested, and lets Miz know he's going to Aldis to get a match booked between them next week on SmackDown.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are backstage. Flair is trying not to have a mental breakdown from losing her qualifying match. Kiana James and Giulia show up to give them grief, and Bliss essentially challenges them to a tag match.

Cameras go to the MFTs locker room, and Solo Sikoa tells Tama Tonga he needs his help to protect the lantern from the Wyatt Sicks next week. Shinsuke Nakamura comes in after the rest of the MFTs leave and questions why Tonga is serving as a soldier for Sikoa when he should be standing on his own.

Aleister Black (w/ Zelina Vega) defeated Randy Orton. This was a fun main event. Aleister Black is kind of directionless in WWE right now, but at least he managed to pick up a victory tonight. The finish of the match saw Drew McIntyre get involved and hit Orton with the Title. This brings Cody Rhodes out to chase off McIntyre. Black hits Orton with Black Mass to score the pinfall victory.

Cody Rhodes checks on Randy Orton in the ring and Drew McIntyre gloats from the crowd as WWE SmackDown goes off the air.

