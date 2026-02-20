WWE SmackDown Preview (2/20/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Two Elimination Chamber qualifying matches headline this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The Men’s Elimination Chamber Match on February 28 already features Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Je’Von Evans, but who will join them inside the unforgiving structure?

United States Champion Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and Damian Priest are set to compete in a Triple Threat Match to determine the fifth participant in the Chamber, and all three have a compelling reason to strive for the opportunity to face Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 42 in April.

Hayes is aiming to become a double champ, Williams is one of the hottest rising stars in WWE, and Priest is a former World Heavyweight Champion looking to regain his spot at the top.

Which man advances to Elimination Chamber?

Meanwhile, four former champions in Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Tiffany Stratton have qualified for the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match.

Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax also fit that criteria, and they’ll clash with Kiana James in another Triple Threat Match for a shot at securing their spot.

Can Flair join her tag team partner in the Elimination Chamber? Will Jax move one step closer to gold once again? Or can James pull off the surprising upset?

Elsewhere, Kit Wilson’s crusade against “toxic masculinity” has led him back to Oba Femi, who had a dominant showing in the Men's Royal Rumble Match last month.

After a poem reading gone wrong on last week’s SmackDown, general manager Nick Aldis set up another match between the two superstars, and Wilson likely wants the second installment to go a bit better than the first.

Femi defeated Wilson in impressive fashion in 48 seconds on the February 6 episode of SmackDown.

Here is everything we know about tonight's episode of SmackDown:

Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest

Carmelo Hayes | WWE

Hayes has been busy defending his gold in the United States Title Open Challenge, so he may be less fresh than his two title-hungry opponents. One of those superstars he knows very well, as he and Williams were former best friends in NXT before going in opposite directions.

There’s no question that Priest is the most experienced superstar in the match, and that could prove to be significant in his quest to reignite his rivalry with McIntyre for the championship at WrestleMania 42.

Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax vs. Kiana James

Charlotte Flair | WWE

Speaking of championships, no one is more familiar with them than Flair. She won the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble, but then came up short against Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

Since then, Flair has been focused on her team with Bliss, but this is a huge opportunity to return to singles glory. To do so, she’ll have to defeat a powerful adversary in Jax, and an up-and-comer in James.

Oba Femi vs. Kit Wilson

Oba Femi | WWE

The biggest free agent in WWE has a decision to make as to whether he’ll sign with Raw or SmackDown. If it’s up to Wilson, he’d have Femi kicked out of WWE since the former NXT champ represents everything he despises.

But Wilson is gonna have to put up a better effort than in their previous match to accomplish his mission.

Can Femi showcase his dominance yet again? Or is Wilson going to have an emphatic response after getting embarrassed by ‘The Ruler’ a few weeks ago?

Match Card (Announced):

Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax vs. Kiana James in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Oba Femi vs. Kit Wilson

