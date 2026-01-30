WWE SmackDown Preview (1/30/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

It’s the go-home edition of WWE SmackDown in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ahead of the 2026 Royal Rumble.

The Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches will once again decide the top contenders for the world titles at WrestleMania 42, but there is plenty of intrigue with the Undisputed WWE Championship entering the fan-favorite PLE.

Drew McIntyre is set to defend against Sami Zayn at the Royal Rumble after Zayn defeated Randy Orton, Damian Priest, and Trick Williams in a Fatal 4-Way Match at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

McIntyre and Zayn will go face-to-face ahead of Saturday’s showdown for the title, and ‘The Scottish Warrior’ figures to have a lot to say given his dominance in the rivalry between the two men.

Zayn has yet to win a televised match against the champ, with McIntyre holding an 11-0 record in the series history.

What will they have to say to each other before going toe to toe at the Rumble?

But what about the superstars who will be fighting for an opportunity at the gold at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas?

Cody Rhodes is on a mission to regain the gold, and he has his sights set on Jacob Fatu to get there.

Fatu interfered in the 3 Stages of Hell Match between Rhodes and McIntyre back on January 9 on SmackDown, with McIntyre climbing out for the victory after Fatu brawled with Rhodes.

Things have escalated since then. They tried to destroy each other in a no-contest at Saturday Night's Main Event, and it seems likely that both Rhodes and Fatu will be on the prowl ahead of the Royal Rumble.

Meanwhile, superstars such as Orton, Priest, Trick, Solo Sikoa, and more have the same ambition to be in the main event of WrestleMania.

Orton and Priest are former champions, with ‘The Viper eyeing a 15th World title run. Trick and Sikoa are two of WWE’s top rising stars, so they will likely get some of the spotlight before the Men’s Royal Rumble.

There’s also a lot of suspense entering the women’s match, with Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Jordynne Grace, Chelsea Green, Lash Legend, Nia Jax, and Giulia from the blue brand already declaring for the over-the-top-rope battle royal.

Grace has made her intentions clear by stepping up to current WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill, and there could be another interaction between them ahead of the Rumble.

Elsewhere, there are new WWE Tag Team Champions after Sikoa and Tama Tonga defeated The Wyatt Sicks duo of Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis last week.

Sikoa had made it his goal to take everything from Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks, so the next chapter in their rivalry may unfold on SmackDown.

What will Howdy and his group do to try to get back on track?

Here is everything we know about tonight's episode of SmackDown in Riyadh:

Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn face-to-face

Sami Zayn | WWE

Could this be Zayn’s final opportunity to become a world champion? That may be the question that McIntyre has for him on SmackDown. Zayn has proven to be one of the best professional wrestlers in the world, but McIntyre has simply been better every time they’ve faced off in the ring.

With McIntyre’s confidence higher than ever, he might remind Zayn of just that when they stand across from each other ahead of their Royal Rumble clash.

How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV

WWE SmackDown Start Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

WWE SmackDown Location:

Location: KAFD in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Match Card (Announced):

Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn face-to-face

