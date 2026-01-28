Jackie Redmond May Have Revealed a Major Royal Rumble Spoiler

A Royal Rumble return may have been accidentally spoiled ahead of this week’s Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

Rumors are abound regarding major returns, debuts and surprises for this week’s Royal Rumble in both the men’s and women’s matches.

And WWE’s roving reporter Jackie Redmond may have inadvertently dropped a huge hint towards one of the returns on her Instagram story, today.

Is a former World Champion returning at the Royal Rumble?

Redmond took to her Instagram story towards the end of a long-haul flight to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where this year’s Rumble event will be taking place.

Captioned, “The face of a girl who slept the entire 16 hours to Riyadh," Redmond's picture featured most of the face of what appeared to be WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella in the background.

Of course, Bella’s entire face is not visible in the photo, but it certainly looks a lot like the former WWE Diva’s Champion.

A Bella return would make sense given the WWE Hall of Famer has been used prominently on WWE television over the past few months, becoming embroiled in feuds with the likes of Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch and Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

Bella last appeared on-screen on the December 29, 2025 episode of Monday Night Raw, coming up short in a triple threat match against Vaquer and Raquel Rodriguez. Having turned heel in the second half of 2025, Bella also failed to dethrone Vaquer of her Women’s World Championship at Survivor Series in November.

Of course, the woman in the picture with her face partially obscured by an airplane seat could in fact be Nikki’s twin sister, Brie, who has also been linked with a return to WWE in the past.

Nikki did, in fact, return at last year’s Royal Rumble, entering as the final entrant into the women’s rumble match.

Perhaps both Bella twins will be appearing in Riyadh, this weekend?

Nikki Bella not the only WWE legend linked with a Royal Rumble return

The men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches are always prime real estate when it comes to major returns and debuts, and this year is no different. If Nikki Bella does indeed show up in Saudi Arabia this Saturday, she could very well be joined by another returning legend.

On the men’s side of things, former World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho is being heavily linked with a WWE return, with this weekend’s Premium Live Event earmarked as the most likely destination for Y2J to begin his final run in WWE, after six years with AEW.

