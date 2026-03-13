WWE SmackDown Preview (3/13/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight with a stop in Phoenix, Arizona.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will take over the Mortgage Matchup Center, and the brand new WWE Champion will be in the building to put pen to paper on his latest main event contract for the 'Showcase of the Immortals'.

Cody Rhodes defeated Drew McIntyre last week to recapture the company's top prize, thanks to a small assist from Jacob Fatu, and he now has a date with Randy Orton next month in Las Vegas. Both The American Nightmare and The Viper will meet face-to-face tonight to sign off on all the legal documentation and make their WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania 42 official.

The Scottish Warrior, meanwhile, no longer has a clear path to WWE's biggest show of the year. McIntyre is expected to be on the show tonight, and he cannot be thrilled with the way things went down seven days ago.

Jacob Fatu is also being advertised locally, which means WWE may want to beef up its security team. There may be no stopping McIntyre and Fatu from tearing each other into shreds if and when they cross paths.

WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill will be in action tonight. A little over five weeks away from her clash with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 42, The Storm is looking to send a message to her opponent when she battles Michin, a match several months in the making. After missing time due to injury over the winter, the kendo stick-wielding Michin finally gets her shot at 'That Bitch'.

Tomorrow a Special Edition of Miz TV, my guest

JELLYROLL

Music superstar🎙️

Chart-topper📈

Sold-out arenas everywhere🏟️

But tomorrow he enters the one arena he’s never been in before…

The Miz TV interview chair. 🪑

SmackDown. Tomorrow. USA Network

It will be AWESOME @WWE pic.twitter.com/KMGDUN6aLZ — The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 13, 2026

Finally, the most must-see WWE talk show of all-time returns as The Miz hosts Miz TV, with special guest Jelly Roll. The three-time Grammy Award winner makes his return to WWE, but will Miz's new protégé, Danhausen, join the conversation?

Tiffany Stratton and Sami Zayn are both being advertised for the show as well. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.

WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill vs. Michin

Jade Cargill vs. Michin | WWE

These two women have had issues with each other dating back to the fall. After witnessing some disrespectful actions toward her friend and tag team partner B-Fab, Michin made it her mission to humble the then-newly crowned WWE Women's Champion.

Unfortunately, she suffered an injury during the company's holiday tour and had to put everything on hold. She's back now and once again wielding her trusty kendo stick, and tonight she finally gets her shot against Jade Cargill.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV

WWE SmackDown start time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, Arizona

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton sign their contract for WrestleMania 42

WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill vs. Michin in a non-title match

Miz TV with special guest Jelly Roll