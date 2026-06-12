WWE SmackDown Preview (6/12/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The Blue Brand is back stateside as WWE SmackDown takes over the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Both Cody Rhodes and Gunther will be in the building with just one week remaining until their Clash in Italy rematch for the WWE Championship.

Following the controversial finish of that match, The American Nightmare offered up another opportunity to the former World Heavyweight Champion. Gunther naturally accepted, but only under one condition. We'll find out what that condition is later tonight.

The semifinals of both the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments will be set after the final two opening round match-ups later this evening. LA Knight, Jey Uso, Finn Balor and Royce Keys will face each other in the men's bracket, while Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Lyra Valkyria and Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca due battle on the women's side of the equation.

WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and Sami Zayn are both being advertised for the show, as are Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre. The Viper and Scottish Warrior have not been seen on television since WrestleMania 42. Could tonight be the night they make their return and begin their push to SummerSlam?

Here's everything we currently know about Friday night's episode of the WWE SmackDown. Check back for updates as more matches and segments could be announced prior to the broadcast going live on The USA Network.

King of the Ring Opening Round Fatal 4-Way

King of the Ring Tournament Bracket | WWE

Just one open spot remains in the semifinals of the King of the Ring and four men will be vying for the opportunity to face Je'Von Evans in the next round, including LA Knight, who was the first person to declare himself for the tournament.

The Megastar has his sights set on facing Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, but in order to do so, he'll first have to get past The OTC's right-hand man Jey Uso. Finn Balor and Royce Keys are also in the mix. Both are looking to become the first SmackDown superstar to advance out of the opening round.

Queen of the Ring Opening Round Fatal 4-Way

Queen of the Ring Opening Bracket | WWE

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan wants all the gold for herself, but if she's going to move on to the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions, she'll have to overcome the winner of tonight's Fatal 4-Way Match.

There's clearly no love lost between Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill. The Queen has wanted a piece of The Storm for quite some time, but will their hatred for each other stray their focus and create an opportunity for Lyra Valkyria or Sol Ruca to advance to the semifinals?

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Amica Mutual Pavilion. Providence, Rhode Island

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

Gunther reveals his condition for a WWE Championship rematch against Cody Rhodes

King of the Ring Opening Round Fatal 4-Way: LA Knight vs. Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor vs. Royce Keyes

Queen of the Ring Opening Round Fatal 4-Way: Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca