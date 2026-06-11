Major Match and Returns Reportedly Planned for WWE SummerSlam

It sounds like WWE has some pretty big plans in store for SummerSlam when it comes to Minneapolis this August.

While Night of Champions is only a couple of weeks away, most of the WWE Universe is looking past this premium live event in favor of SummerSlam. WWE's second-biggest show of the year always attracts a huge audience, and the company is banking on big things for the two-day event this August when the show emanates from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

We know the winners of the Queen and King of the Ring Tournaments at Night of Champions will challenge for championship gold at SummerSlam. But since it's a two-night event, WWE will need a lot more than that to sell this premium live event.

WWE Night of Champions | WWE

WWE is planning the return of major superstars

WWE's plans for SummerSlam were discussed in-depth on today's episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select. While it's no secret that the company has been without multiple top talents since WrestleMania 42, it appears the stars will align to see these names all return in time for the biggest party of the summer.

In addition to WWE reportedly having significant plans for CM Punk at SummerSlam, the company also hopes to have both Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre back in the fold in time for the event this August.

While Orton has been reportedly sidelined with a back injury, McIntyre has been busy filming the Highlander reboot with Henry Cavill and Dave Bautista. McIntyre briefly appeared on a King of the Ring bracket before last week's episode of Raw, before the company reverted back to the original graphic.

Randy Orton | WWE

WWE planning a big first-time matchup at SummerSlam

In addition to these returns, WWE has been laying the groundwork for a big first-time matchup to take place at the biggest party of the summer.

Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill have crossed paths multiple times this year without facing off across each other in a one-on-one encounter. Very recently, the two have competed in tag matches against each other at Saturday Night's Main Event and SmackDown, but a bigger match is on the horizon.

WrestleVotes Radio is also reporting that a match between Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill has been internally pitched for SummerSlam. At one point, the match was already penciled in for August's premium live event. While things can always change, the internal feeling is that now is the time to pull the trigger on this matchup.