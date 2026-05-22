WWE SmackDown Preview (5/22/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The push toward Clash in Italy continues as Friday Night SmackDown takes over Lexington, Kentucky later this evening.

WWE appears to be loading up the card for the company's first-ever Premium Live Event in Italy, headlined by Cody Rhodes defending his WWE Championship against Gunther.

The Ring General nearly lost his opportunity when he tried to play mind games with The American Nightmare, but he was finally able to secure it by winning last week's main event. Both Rhodes and Gunther are expected to cross paths tonight, just over a week away from their clash overseas.

There's an argument to be made that Gunther is only the No. 1 Contender right now thanks to Solo Sikoa. Royce Keys appeared to be on the verge of earning that title opportunity when the former Tribal Chief attempted to lend him a hand. The ensuing distraction allowed The Ring General to pick up the win, and Solo may want to avoid his old friend this week as a result.

While Sikoa has been focused on trying to rekindle his alliance with Keys, Shinsuke Nakamura has been attempting to lure Tama Tonga away from The MFTs. Talla Tonga took notice last week and put the King of Strong Style through a table after a blindside attack backstage. It was later announced that Nakamura would go one-on-one with the big man tonight in Lexington.

Just a day away from Saturday Night's Main Event, this week's SmackDown should have a heavy focus on the women's division. The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be on the line Saturday when Scream Mode defends against the Irresistible Forces, while WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will team up to battle Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab in a six-woman tag team match.

Expect all 10 women to be on the show tonight in some capacity, and there have also been rumors that former NXT Women's North American Champion Blake Monroe will be on the campus of the University of Kentucky to make her big Blue Brand debut.

Here's everything we currently know about Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown from the historic Rupp Arena. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are likely to be announced ahead of the broadcast going live on the USA Network.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Talla Tonga

Shinsuke Nakamura | WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura was repeatedly warned by The MFTs to stay away from Tama Tonga, and his continued efforts to talk sense into his old NJPW rival finally resulted in the King of Strong Style being put through a table last Friday night by Talla Tonga.

Nakamura will now have the tall task of chopping down the near seven-foot monster tonight on SmackDown, with both Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga likely to be ringside for the match.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Talla Tonga