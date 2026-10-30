WWE SmackDown Preview (10/30/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

We are just over a week away from WWE Crown Jewel, but the card for next Saturday's Premium Live Event could look vastly different after tonight.

Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from the Charleston Coliseum, and both of the Blue Brand's world championships will be defended in front of the fine folks in West Virginia.

Sami Zayn is currently scheduled to challenge World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns for the 2026 Men's Crown Jewel Championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but to get there he'll first have to do something he's never done before on television, which is beat Trick Williams one-on-one.

The reigning Men's United States Champion is a perfect 2-0 against Zayn when his title is on the line, and if he's able to pull off the hat trick (pun intended) tonight, then he'll walk out of West Virginia as the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Chelsea Green will be defending her WWE Women's Championship for the second time in as many weeks. After defeating Roxanne Perez last Friday night, Chelsea will now go to war with Nikki Bella. The WWE Hall of Famer is determined to prove that she's still capable of being a world champion, and she also has the chance to play spoiler with Green just eight days away from facing Liv Morgan for the 2026 Women's Crown Jewel Championship.

The AAA World Cruiserweight Championship will also be on the line tonight as Rey Fenix once again faces off against Ricky Saints. It was just two weeks ago when Saints thought he had won the title, but he was disqualified after making contact with the referee. Will tonight be Ricky's night, and what does Danhausen have in store for his very nice, very evil SmackDown presentation?

Danhausen | WWE

Danhausen has had his issues with Gunther as of late, but the Career Killer has vowed not to end him until his Halloween commitments have been fulfilled. In fact, the former World Heavyweight Champion promised that he would make tonight's very nice, very evil edition of the Blue Brand very special for Danhausen.

Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Jade Cargill and Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton are all being advertised for the show as well. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, West Virginia

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams | WWE

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Men's United States Champion Trick Williams for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Chelsea Greeen (c) vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women's Championship

Rey Fenix (c) vs. Ricky Saints for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship

Danhausen presents "Danhausen's Very Nice, Very Evil SmackDown"