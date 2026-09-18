WWE SmackDown Preview (9/18/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Justice has been served as Sami Zayn is once again the Undisputed WWE Champion.
That will no doubt be his feelings on the matter after he shocked the world last Friday night in Mexico City, and defeated CM Punk to capture the WWE Title for the second time in his career. Granted, he received some help from Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Kevin Owens (unintended) to get the job done, but his victory is firmly sealed in the record books.
Zayn's first reign as champion came to an abrupt end after just nine days. Barring something unforeseen, he should be able to surpass that benchmark the second time around, but he has no shortage of challengers trying to chace him down.
Johnny Gargano called next after helping Sami regain the gold, but Randy Orton, Gunther, Finn Balor and the aforementioned Kevin Owens have all made their intentions of becoming WWE Champion very clear over the past several weeks. Also, let's not forget about CM Punk.
There is very little chance that the self-proclaimed "Best in the World" is going to let Zayn skate by with tainted victory last week. Who will get the first shot to dethrone Sami? Perhaps we'll find out tonight when SmackDown emanates from the Hilliard Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.
One name that wasn't mentioned in the WWE Championship picture, as strange as it may be, is Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare took last week off after losing to Randy Orton at Sunday Night's Main Event in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Rhodes will speak about his defeat for the first time later tonight.
Men's United States Champion Trick Williams, Gunther, Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill are all being advertised for the show locally. It's also believed that the first Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches from the Blue Brand will be taking place, but as of this writing, no participants have been revealed.
Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Corpus Christi. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are expected to be announced prior to the show going live on The USA Network.
How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:
Watch: USA Network
WWE SmackDown time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
WWE SmackDown location:
Location: Hilliard Center, Corpus Christi, Texas
WWE Smackdown card (Announced):
- Sami Zayn returns after getting "justice" by defeating CM Punk to become the new WWE Champion
- Cody Rhodes gives his first exclusive interview following his loss to Randy Orton at Sunday Night's Main Event
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino