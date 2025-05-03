WWE SmackDown Results [5/2/25]: Naomi Stands Tall As WWE Women's Title Scene Heats Up
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has a major target on her back.
Nia Jax, Jade Cargill and Naomi all made it known on Friday's episode of SmackDown in Des Moines, Iowa that they are coming after her championship.
All four ladies closed out the show in strange bedfellows tag team bout that was set up by an earlier in-ring brawl over who would be next to challenge the Buff Barbie for the title.
Later in the night Jade Cargill and Nia Jax were booked into a No. 1 Contender's Match that will take place next Friday night in Dayton, yet it was Naomi who stood tall while holding the gold at the end of the show.
Here's everything you may have missed from Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown:
SmackDown Match & Segment Results:
Damian Priest and LA Knight ended in a no contest after Solo Sikoa interfered. A contentious promo exchange between both Superstars turned the would be main event into the opening contest of the night. They got on the same page after Solo got involved in their match and they took him down, but Jacob Fatu emerged to level the playing field.
Fraxiom knocked off Pretty Deadly. On the heels of last Friday's spectacular TLC Match between the Street Profits, #DIY and Motor City Machine Guns, Nathan Frazer and Axiom were eager to prove that they belong on SmackDown. The former NXT Tag Champs utilized their impressive Spanish Fly/Phoenix Splash combo to score another win in a competitive bout with Pretty Deadly.
Nia Jax received a less than warm reception as she cut her first promo since returning to television last week. Jax said while Tiffany Stratton was busy with Charlotte Flair ahead of WrestleMania 41, she was home waiting and preparing for her moment to strike. Stratton, Naomi and Jade Cargill all soon made their way to the ring. That prompted a brawl and a Teddy Long tag team special being booked by GM Nick Aldis.
Aleister Black defeated The Miz. It was a successful return to the ring for Black, who was able to best a fired up A-Lister ready to remind the WWE Universe what he's capable of doing in the ring. The Miz was highly competitive, to his credit, but not even a distraction from Carmelo Hayes was enough to keep him from falling victim to another Black Mass kick across the face. Black and Hayes had a stare down after the match was over.
After a conversation with both Solo Sikoa and Jacab Fatu, Nick Aldis booked Fatu to defend his United States Championship against LA Knight, Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre next weekend at Backlash.
Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega beat Piper Niven in a non-title match. After Nick Aldis rejected Chelsea Green's demand for a recount in her loss to Vega last week, the SmackDown GM gave Piper Niven a chance to earn a shot to bring the U.S. Title back to the Green Regime. Vega and Agent P showcased their strong chemistry together in a match that had the crowd on their feet. Vega ultimately picked up the win a jackknife pin off a botched Chelsea Green distraction attempt.
Randy Orton sent a message to John Cena ahead of their WWE Championship Match next Saturday night at Backlash. The Viper said he's always been able to see Cena for who he truly is and that he's not the 'Last Real' WWE Champion. He said John is just the next legend that he must put down and Orton vowed to punt the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion's head through the St. Louis Gateway Arch.
Rey Fenix defeated Santos Escobar. The leader of Legado Del Fantasma had some choice words for Fenix in the locker room, calling his loss to El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41 an embarrassment. Escobar was challenged to backup his comments in the ring and he could not. Fenix picked up a nice bounce back win with a massive Meteora off the top rope.
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton & Jade Cargill were able to knock off Nia Jax & Naomi in the main event. Stratton and Cargill were able to stay on the same page long enough to pick up the win together. Jade showing off her incredible strength with powerbomb on Jax to secure the three count. Afterward, Stratton and Cargill had a tussle over the title belt before Naomi dropped them both from behind. She then held the WWE Women's Championship high in the air to close the show.