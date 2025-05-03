Jacob Fatu Will Defend United States Championship In A Fatal 4-Way At WWE Backlash
Jacob Fatu will defend his newly won Men's United States Championship for the first time next weekend at WWE Backlash.
The Samoan Werewolf will face off against Drew McIntyre, LA Knight and Damian Priest in a Fatal 4-Way Match.
That match was set up by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis after Fatu and Solo Sikoa got involved in the opening match of the night Friday, forcing a no contest between Knight and Priest.
Aldis initially informed Fatu that he'd be facing Knight and Priest in a triple threat match, since he and Solo cost the Megastar matches in back-to-back weeks. Sikoa then screwed up bigtime when he tried to make a case that McIntyre should get the match first, since he technically won last week's No. 1 Contender's Match via disqualification.
The Blue Brand's General Manager couldn't help but agree with Solo, but instead of altering his plans, he simply added the Scottish Warrior to the match next Saturday in St. Louis.
Fatu didn't appear happy to hear the news, but said it didn't matter. He told Aldis to line 'em up and he'll dog walk all of their asses.
Once Jacob had left the GM's office, Solo accused Aldis of trying to screw over the new U.S. Champion. Nick shot down that notion and actually accused Sikoa of attempting to do that very thing.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai & Others Reportedly Released From WWE
Zelina Vega Pays Touching Tribute To Her Late Father After Winning U.S. Championship
Update On Chelsea Green's WWE Status After She Said Goodbye On Social Media This Week