Jacob Fatu Will Defend United States Championship In A Fatal 4-Way At WWE Backlash

The actions of Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa the past couple of weeks has put the Samoan Werewolf's United States Championship reign in jeopardy at WWE Backlash.

Rick Ucchino

Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41
Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41 / WWE.com

Jacob Fatu will defend his newly won Men's United States Championship for the first time next weekend at WWE Backlash.

The Samoan Werewolf will face off against Drew McIntyre, LA Knight and Damian Priest in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

That match was set up by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis after Fatu and Solo Sikoa got involved in the opening match of the night Friday, forcing a no contest between Knight and Priest.

Aldis initially informed Fatu that he'd be facing Knight and Priest in a triple threat match, since he and Solo cost the Megastar matches in back-to-back weeks. Sikoa then screwed up bigtime when he tried to make a case that McIntyre should get the match first, since he technically won last week's No. 1 Contender's Match via disqualification.

The Blue Brand's General Manager couldn't help but agree with Solo, but instead of altering his plans, he simply added the Scottish Warrior to the match next Saturday in St. Louis.

Fatu didn't appear happy to hear the news, but said it didn't matter. He told Aldis to line 'em up and he'll dog walk all of their asses.

Once Jacob had left the GM's office, Solo accused Aldis of trying to screw over the new U.S. Champion. Nick shot down that notion and actually accused Sikoa of attempting to do that very thing.

RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

