WWE SmackDown Results & Booking Grades (10/30/26): A Very Nice, Very Evil Episode

Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown took place at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.

Last week's episode featured a shocking title change when B-Fab and Michin defeated Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles for the first time. WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green was also in action, successfully defending her title against Raw Superstar Roxanne Perez.

Check out the complete results from tonight's episode below.

WWE SmackDown results:

This week's episode kicked off with a funny black-and-white vignette from Danhausen running down tonight's three big title matches as well as teasing the reveal of the experiment he's been working on.

In the arena, Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring to speak with the WWE Universe. Rhodes hyped up his Last Man Standing match next weekend at Crown Jewel. Rhodes apologized ahead of time to Randy Orton's family for what he'll have to do to him next weekend. Cody has the truck pull up a black-and-white photo of him from WrestleMania 42 following his match with Orton, where he was punted in the skull.

Cody makes it clear that whoever wins the Last Man Standing match next weekend will be the number one contender for the WWE Championship and issued a warning to both Sami Zayn and Trick Williams ahead of time. The promo ends with no interruptions; imagine that!

"The last man standing will be the only man punting and that is ME!"@CodyRhodes is FIRED UP for Crown Jewel 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ikajLFRhzH — WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2026

Booking Grade: 8.5/10

Short, sweet, and to the point

Established the winner of next weekend's Last Man Standing match is the number one contender for the WWE Championship

Hyped up what might be the final chapter of Rhodes and Orton's rivalry for now

Backstage, Cathy Kelley spoke with Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton. Tiffy said that as soon as she gets Liv Morgan alone without the Judgment Day, she will be the new Women's World Champion. Green, who is dressed like Nikki Bella, hyped up her match against Nikki later in the show. Green left to go get ready and Danhausen showed up trying to get Stratton to trade her briefcase for a jar of teeth. Stratton declined and left.

Fearless Nikki versus Fearless Chelsea

In the first match of the evening, Chelsea Green defended her WWE Women's Championship against Nikki Bella. The finish of the match saw Green catch Bella with a small package to score the pinfall victory.

After the match, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan came out and mocked Green for "barely beating" Nikki Bella. Morgan admits their journeys are more alike than either of them realized, as no one in WWE expected much from either of them, but they both rose to the top despite that. Morgan said the difference between them is that she is a real champion while Green is a joke, stating that if she got fired for a third time, no one would notice.

Tiffany Stratton came out to cash in on Morgan, but she was attacked from behind by Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Green hit Morgan with Unpretty HER while Stratton fought back against Rodriguez and Perez. Stratton would once again attempt to cash in her briefcase but would be stopped by the numbers game. IYO SKY hit the ring to even the odds and send Judgment Day running.

Booking Grade: 9/10

Good opening contest with stakes to set the tempo for the show

Stratton clearly doesn't want to cash in on Morgan and keeps slowly attempting to do it

While Morgan and her stablemates can be explained by Crown Jewel, why was IYO SKY on the show?

Backstage, WWE Champion Sami Zayn spoke with Cathy Kelley. Zayn said he's been dealing with nothing but disrespect since becoming champion. Zayn hyped up his title match against Trick Williams, which is set to close the show.

Blake Monroe's next rivalry teased

Cathy Kelley spoke with Blake Monroe backstage. Monroe spoke about being done with Giulia after last week and said she now had her sights set on being champion since Chelsea Green is choking away her opportunity. Paige interrupted and the two women traded insults back and forth. It seems pretty clear these two women will be facing each other in the weeks ahead.

Paige had to give @BlakeMonroeWWE a reality check 🤭 pic.twitter.com/kZd65VTfF9 — WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2026

Back in the ring, we get another match between Rey Fenix and Ricky Saints for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship. The finish of the match saw Fenix hit Saints with a Mexican Muscle Buster to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 8/10

We could have just had this result two weeks ago

The match itself was good as expected

With Fenix having a title defense this weekend, the outcome was never in doubt

Backstage, Cathy Kelley spoke with Trick Williams and Lil Yachty. Williams brought up the fact that he's already beaten Sami Zayn twice, so he's not worried about winning the WWE Championship tonight in the main event. Williams teases the aspect of himself versus Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Lil Yachty walks into Danhausen's secret laboratory to see him resurrecting the Gingerbread Man. Please let this be a one-off Halloween joke; I beg of you.

It's been a bad couple of weeks for Tatum Paxley

Back in the ring, Tatum Paxley was looking for revenge as she took on Jade Cargill. Unfortunately for Paxley, things didn't go her way as Cargill won the match with Jaded to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 6/10

These women seemed to be a step off with one another tonight

Most of the match was during commercial break that didn't even air internationally

WWE could have done so much more with a character like Paxley on a Halloween-themed episode

B-Fab and Michin just couldn't help themselves 👀 pic.twitter.com/LKG1DEywh0 — WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2026

Damian Priest spoke with Cathy Kelley backstage. Priest is upset that Trick Williams is getting a WWE Title shot and he's never gotten one. Priest said he will stack bodies at Nick Aldis' office door until he gives him what he wants. Fraxiom interrupted him and gave him grief for what he did to R-Truth and told him they are going to Aldis, and one of them will get a match against him. Priest was not concerned.

The Demon is back!

Danhausen comes out on the stage to reveal his big experiment. But before he's able to, Gunther attacks him from behind and powerbombs him through a table. Gunther took Danhausen to the ring and was going to powerbomb him again, but the lights went out, and the box on the stage lit up, and a bunch of Minihausens came running out to attack Gunther. Needless to say, this didn't go very well.

Gunther tried to choke out Danhausen, but before he could, Danhausen put out a curse that led to the return of 'The Demon' Finn Balor, who is revealed to be Danhausen's evil experiment. The Demon hit the ring and beat the heck out of Gunther, utilizing tables and ladders against the Ring General. Balor ended things by climbing a ladder outside of the ring and hitting Gunther with a Coup de Grâce through the announce table.

Booking Grade: 9/10

The Demon is just what Balor needs right now to solidify his main event status on SmackDown

Gunther did a great job putting Balor's alter ego over as a big deal

We probably could have done without the Minihausens

Sami Zayn defends the gold in the main event

The show's main event featured the final title match of the evening, as Sami Zayn defended the WWE Championship against Trick Williams. Late in the match, Williams hit Zayn with a Bookend, but Johnny Gargano pulled out the referee when he went for the pinfall, leading to a disqualification.

Nick Aldis came out and ejected everyone from ringside before restarting the match as a no disqualification bout. Zayn finished the match by hitting Williams with a low blow, then smashed him in the head with the WWE Championship to score the pinfall victory.





Booking Grade: 8/10

Two weeks in a row, they have essentially done the main event twice, just slightly altering the participants or stipulation

It's better than ending the main event on a DQ or countout

Zayn and Williams consistently work well together in the ring

Sami Zayn celebrated his victory over Williams as WWE SmackDown went off the air.

WWE SmackDown quick results:

Chelsea Green defeated Nikki Bella to retain the WWE Women's Championship

Rey Fenix defeated Ricky Saints to retain the AAA Cruiserweight Championship

Jade Cargill defeated Tatum Paxley

Sami Zayn defeated Trick Williams to retain the WWE Championship in a no disqualification match