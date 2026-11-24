With Survivor Series: WarGames taking place in Houston this Saturday, and the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, WWE taped Friday night's episode of SmackDown Monday night after Raw at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas went off the air.

During Monday night's episode of WWE Raw Rey Mysterio announced AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano as the final member of Team Mexico at Survivor Series, while Cody Rhodes ruffled the feathers of CM Punk by adding Seth Rollins to Team USA.

The self-proclaimed "Best in the World" will make an appearance on SmackDown to address his status for Survivor Series: WarGames, WWE Champion Sami Zayn will be in action as he teams with Gunther to take on Kevin Owens and Finn Balor, and former WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green will take on Blake Monroe.

Plus, the Women's Tag Team Titles will be defended during Friday's show. Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley had the opportunity to win the gold back after dropping the belts to Michin and B-Fab late last month.

Here are some highlights from last night's tapings.

New Champions crowned ahead of Survivor Series

Alexa Bliss | WWE

This week's SmackDown tapings saw Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley get their rematch against Michin and B-Fab for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. After a very uninspired one-month reign, B-Fab and Michin dropped the titles back to Bliss and Paxley, fueling the fire between the two teams heading into the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

The win for Alexa Bliss marks the beginning of her sixth WWE Women's Tag Team Championship reign, tying her with Raquel Rodriguez for the most in company history. She's held the gold with Tatum Paxley twice, in addition to Charlotte Flair, Asuka and Nikki Cross.

WWE SmackDown will air at its regular time this Friday at 8 p.m. EST on the USA Network and internationally on Netflix. Spoilers below are courtesy of the Wrestling Observer, and are limited in scope.

WWE SmackDown spoilers for November 27

The situation on Team USA has become TENSE to say the least! 🫢 pic.twitter.com/q5BNPq4pBG — WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2026

CM Punk cut an in-ring promo where he agreed to remain on Team USA despite the addition of Seth Rollins to the team.

Chelsea Green defeated Blake Monroe, with Tiffany Stratton and and Paige both getting involved.

Damian Priest attacked United States Champion Trick Williams.

The MFT's put both The War Raiders and Bakusai on notice.

Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley defeated Michin and B-Fab to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Danhausen hosted his Friendsgiving celebration, with “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan and others making appearances.

WWE Champion Sami Zayn and Gunther defeated Kevin Owens and Finn Balor in the main event.

The Takedown on SI will have more detailed coverage of this episode of SmackDown on Friday evening.