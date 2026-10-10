WWE SmackDown Results (10/9/26): Shocking Title Change Before Money in the Bank

Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown took place at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Last week's episode featured Tiffany Stratton and Kevin Owens both winning their triple threat matches to qualify for their respective Money in the Bank ladder matches taking place tomorrow night in New Orleans. Blake Monroe also made her long-awaited main roster in-ring debut with a victory over Giulia.

The October 9 edition of the Blue Brand was the go-home episode for tomorrow night's Money in the Bank premium live event. All 12 competitors were under one roof, creating a powder keg of epic proportions ahead of one of WWE's most anticipated events of the year. We also got a shocking title change when Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley defeated Fatal Influence to win the Women's Tag Team Titles for the first time.

You can check out the complete results from tonight's episode below.

WWE SmackDown results:

This week's episode kicked off with Adam Pearce arguing with Nick Aldis in his office about booking Raw talent on tonight's show. Before anything can be settled, they're interrupted by Trick Williams, followed by Bron Breakker. Pearce ups Aldis by booking a match between Williams and Breakker for the main event. Aldis isn't thrilled, but when Pearce said it's because his guy can't win, he makes the match, it is official.

Things shifted to the arena as CM Punk came out to the ring to speak to the WWE Universe. Multiple ladders were already set up in the ring to hype tomorrow's Money in the Bank premium live event. Punk talked about how he's already won Money in the Bank twice over 15 years ago, but now he wants to win it for a third time. Punk put over his opponents in tomorrow's match, except for KO.

This brought out Kevin Owens with a microphone in hand and reminded Punk he won't be able to downplay him in the ring tomorrow night. Owens said that making sure Punk doesn't get the briefcase tomorrow is just as important to him as winning. Punk said KO is already making excuses and doesn't believe in himself.

Owens climbed the ladder to look Punk in the eyes and tell him he'd make sure Punk didn't walk out of New Orleans tomorrow, and that he'd be the one to grab the briefcase and cash in on Sami Zayn. Which, of course, brought out Sami Zayn, who climbed the short ladder between them and complained about being on it, even though he's the one who chose to climb it.

Zayn is also upset that everyone in the match thinks it will be so easy if they win the briefcase to cash in on him, but it won't be. Sami said that KO and Punk are exactly alike and he knows both of them hate that. Zayn believes neither one of them will win tomorrow because they aren't in the right headspace for it, yet he'll still be the WWE Champion.

"Neither one of you is going to grab that briefcase" 😳@SamiZayn with some HARSH words for Kevin Owens and CM Punk! pic.twitter.com/200HDmM5RV — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2026

Booking Grade: 7.5/10

It really feels like Owens and Punk still legitimately hate each other, which makes for great TV

Zayn climbing the smaller ladder and then complaining about it was incredibly dumb

They really need to stop doing the interrupting promo train segment so often

Can anyone in this match coexist?!

The opening contest was a Raw vs. SmackDown match featuring the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match participants, as Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, and Jacy Jayne took on Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, and Lola Vice. The finish of the match saw Legend hit Ruca with the Lash Extension to score the pinfall victory for her team.

After the match, Lash Legend attacked both of her partners and standing tall, which is typically WWE speak for letting you know that Legend isn't winning the briefcase tomorrow.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Neither team could coexist

All six women worked very hard

The match was fun overall

Backstage, Cathy Kelley spoke with Chelsea Green, who continues to hope that Tiffany Stratton will win the Money in the Bank briefcase tomorrow. Nikki Bella interrupted and said that after she beats Paige next week, she's going to take down Green and win her title.

Green said Bella is jealous of her. Nikki called Chelsea a bootleg version of herself. Bella insults Matt Cardona, but before Green can respond, a commotion breaks out down the hall, and they show Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab attacking and injuring Charlotte Flair ahead of her title match tonight.

OH NO 😨@Jade_Cargill, Michin and B-Fab with a brutal ATTACK on Charlotte Flair! pic.twitter.com/wcGRoF0YYS — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2026

Charlotte Flair isn't cleared to compete

After the show returned from commercial break, Nick Aldis and medical staff are shown checking on Charlotte Flair. Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley come in concerned. Aldis told them that Flair had been attacked by Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab, he's kicked them out of the building but Flair isn't medically cleared to compete and the match will be postponed. Flair convinced Bliss to take her spot tonight and Aldis agreed by upping the ante, banning everyone from ringside.

WOW 😮@TatumPaxley will take @MsCharlotteWWE's spot tonight in the Women's Tag Team Title Match! pic.twitter.com/7gmX1zYcke — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2026

Back in the ring, WWE Tag Team Champions The MFTs faced the War Raiders in a non-title matchup. After a poorly timed distraction by BAKUSAI, Haku interfered, allowing the MFTs to hit Ivar with Brother's Keeper to score the pinfall victory.

All three teams battled after the match, with BAKUSAI standing tall.

Booking Grade: 6/10

If the MFTs were going to win, why weren't the titles on the line?

BAKUSAI, as the babyfaces, interfered in the match at the stupidest time possible

Just book a triple threat for the titles and get it over with

The Tag Team Champions pick up the WIN but things are FAR from over with Bakusai! 💪 pic.twitter.com/pceb4HlU0Y — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2026

Poor Danhausen...

Back in the GM office, Danhausen is annoying Aldis and Pearce with his evil detector device. Finn Balor came in and asked for a match with Gunther. Aldis said Gunther had already requested a match tonight against Danhausen. Neither Balor nor Danhausen was thrilled about this announcement.

A video is shown from earlier in the day with The Miz complaining to Aldis about them not celebrating his birthday, even though it was on Thursday. Aldis was more concerned with Randy Orton showing up. Orton and Aldis have a back-and-forth. Orton told Aldis he'd go home, but Cody Rhodes is the problem, not him. Back at ringside, Miz and Kit Wilson try to hijack the show, but are interrupted by Rhodes, who takes out both men in quick succession.

Nick Aldis came out and tried to convince Rhodes to come back to his office and talk this out to make a match between him and Orton happen. Rhodes refused and wanted to talk about it right there and ranted about Orton hiding from him. Cody demands that Aldis makes a face-to-face between him and Orton happen or he'll go to St. Louis and do it himself.

Backstage, Cathy Kelley tried to interview Damian Priest about R-Truth, but he ended up having a temper tantrum about having to talk more about Truth. Fraxiom were off to the side talking about Truth and Priest approached them. They told Priest he should apologize for what he did to Truth. Priest attacked them instead, but then R-Truth returned and attacked Priest.

A match between Danhausen and Gunther was set to take place, but it never started because Gunther attacked Danhausen before the bell rang. Finn Balor hit the ring and attacked the Ring General, saving Danhausen from an untimely demise. Gunther ran away through the crowd. Balor checked on Danhausen, and Gunther returned to attack Balor from behind.

BALOR TO THE RESCUE 🤩@FinnBalor comes to the aid of Danhausen after Gunther's attack! pic.twitter.com/738W3gMnal — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2026

We have new champions!

Back in the locker room, Sami Zayn spoke with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, all frustrated about Money in the Bank tomorrow for different reasons. Bron Breakker interrupted and teased Zayn that he would win the briefcase and cash in on him.

The next match saw everyone banned from ringside as Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley challenged Fatal Influence for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. In the closing moments of the match, Paxley hit Reid with a Cemetery Drive to score the pinfall victory for her team.

Booking Grade: 10/10

A title change right before a big PLE is always a welcome surprise

Bliss and Paxley go together a lot better than Paxley and Flair

Aldis banning everyone from ringside ahead of time guaranteed a fair match

In the main event of the evening, WWE United States Champion Trick Williams took on one-half of the World Tag Team Champions, Bron Breakker. Williams defeated Breakker by DQ when The Vision got involved.

Booking Grade: 7/10

A fun main event until the finish

They could have done a better job with the close of this show

Don't expect Williams to win Money in the Bank

OH MAN 😲



The Vision have ruined this Main Event!! pic.twitter.com/JXpLd1m3K6 — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2026

Penta and Je'Von Evans try to get involved, but are overwhelmed as The Vision take out everyone. Bronson Reed hits a Tsunami on Williams as WWE SmackDown went off the air.

WWE SmackDown quick results:

Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, and Jacy Jayne defeated Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, and Lola Vice

The MFTs defeated the War Raiders

Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley defeated Fatal Influence to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Trick Williams defeated Bron Breakker via disqualification