WWE SmackDown Results & Booking Grades (10/2/26): Two More Names Added to Money in the Bank

Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown took place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Last week's episode featured CM Punk and Lash Legend both winning their respective triple threat matches to qualify for their respective Money in the Bank ladder matches taking place next weekend in New Orleans. Trick Williams also successfully defended his United States Championship against Baron Corbin inside a steel cage.

On the October 2 edition of the Blue Brand, Kevin Owens and Tiffany Stratton won their triple threat matches to fill out their respective Money in the Bank ladder matches. Now that both matches are set, we know one of these men and women will leave New Orleans with a briefcase to cash in on the champion whenever they see fit within the next year.

You can check out the complete results from tonight's episode below.

WWE SmackDown results:

This week's episode kicked off with Women's Money in the Bank triple threat match between Tiffany Stratton, Candice LeRae, and Tatum Paxley. The finish of the match saw Stratton hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on top of Paxley as she was pinning LeRae; Stratton then pinned LeRae herself to pick up the win.

Booking Grade: 9/10

Fun opening contest

The right woman won

Stratton will likely win the briefcase and turn on Chelsea Green to cash in

Backstage, Cathy Kelley spoke with Chelsea Green, who backed her friend Tiffany Stratton to win Money in the Bank. Green compared their closeness to the Bellas, prompting Nikki to interrupt and stake a claim to a title shot. Paige came in and made it clear Nikki had to go through her first; the two will face off next week. Paige slapped Nikki before she and Green walked off.

Action returned to the ring for a six-man tag team match, as Rey Fenix teamed with Fraxiom to take on the War Raiders and Ricky Saints. The match ended when Saints made a blind tag to Ivar and hit Fenix from behind with the Roshambo to score the pinfall victory for his team.

Fraxiom is taking control of this match! 👊 pic.twitter.com/HXToG7yA8K — WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2026

Booking Grade: 8/10

Really entertaining, high-flying action

A much-needed win for Saints

Fraxiom and Fenix work very well together

Will Cody Rhodes qualify for Money in the Bank?

Cathy Kelley spoke with Cody Rhodes backstage. Rhodes hyped up the main event and his potential to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Trick Williams interrupted to tell Rhodes that he'll be the one to capture the briefcase in New Orleans next weekend. Rhodes wished him luck and walked away.

A vignette aired for Damian Priest, showing off a new side of his heel character after turning on R-Truth a couple of weeks ago.

Elsewhere backstage, Tatum Paxley is upset about her loss earlier in the evening. She's approached by Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, who tell her that she and Flair will face Fatal Influence next week for the titles. Paxley tried to hug Flair, but Flair declined, giving her a hat instead.

No respect for Sami Zayn

WWE Champion Sami Zayn made his way to the ring to speak with the WWE Universe. Zayn said no one else in the history of the company had to go through what he did to become champion. Sami is upset that he's not getting the respect he's earned after winning the title.

He was interrupted by Raw Superstar Je'Von Evans, who said he thought Zayn was crashing out and asked him if he was okay. Zayn reminded him that he's the WWE Champion and that he's okay. The two trade sly insults back and forth. Evans said he's going to win Money in the Bank and cash in on him.

The Young OG is in the house! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/edCZYhDIsc — WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2026

Before Zayn can properly respond, they are then interrupted by another Raw Superstar, Penta, who tells Evans that if he wants that contract, he has to go through him and that's not going to happen. Penta said he doesn't care if it's Zayn or Roman Reigns, he will cash in and become champion. Of course, this brings out another Money in the Bank participant, Trick Williams.

Williams said he respects what Evans and Penta have been doing on Raw, but tonight is SmackDown. For some reason, Trick makes fun of Zayn's hygiene. Zayn responds by telling all three that no one can do what he does, then cuts a passionate promo about everything he's overcome in WWE to become champion. Zayn goes to leave but is confronted by Finn Balor on the stage, who tells Zayn he's coming for the title.

Sami told Finn he wasn't special and to do something about it. The two began to fight, but Gunther came out and took out Balor and then took out Zayn as well.

Booking Grade: 6/10

The train of promo interruptions is a trope that needs to be greatly scaled back

Zayn was really the only highlight on the microphone in this segment

Balor showed some fire to end the segment

Tiffy Time on Raw?

Cathy Kelley spoke with Tiffany Stratton backstage about her earlier victory. Stratton said she's going to become a two-time Miss. Money in the Bank. Chelsea Green comes in, and the two women celebrate her win. Stratton told Green she would cash in on the Women's World Champion on Raw so they can both hold titles. Lash Legend interrupts, basically saying she believes she'll win next weekend.

Elsewhere backstage, Gunther is questioned about his attack on Finn Balor and Sami Zayn. Danhausen interrupts them, and Gunther slams him against both walls, leaving him lying there.

Back in the ring, we finally got the match between Giulia and Blake Monroe. The finish of the match saw Giulia knock herself out on the turnbuckle post, allowing Monroe to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 7.5/10

We finally got the match!

The finish was awful

The match itself was good... until the finish

Johnny Wrestling has no help in the main event

Backstage, Johnny Gargano spoke with Candice LeRae, getting himself hyped up for the main event. Sami Zayn came in and said Aldis told him he couldn't get involved tonight and that Gargano is on his own. Zayn hyped him up and sent Gargano to the ring.

The main event of the evening was a triple threat match between Johnny Gargano, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes to determine the final participant in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. In the closing moments of the match, Randy Orton made his presence felt, distracting Rhodes long enough to let Owens hit Gargano with a pop-up powerbomb to pick up the win.

Booking Grade: 9/10

The right man won

Rhodes doesn't need Money in the Bank to get a title shot

Looks like another match between Rhodes and Orton will happen at the PLE

KO celebrated his victory in the ring as WWE SmackDown went off the air.

WWE SmackDown quick results:

Tiffany Stratton defeated Candice LeRae and Tatum Paxley to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

Ricky Saints and the War Raiders defeated Rey Fenix and Fraxiom

Blake Monroe defeated Giulia

Kevin Owens defeated Cody Rhodes and Johnny Gargano to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match