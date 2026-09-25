WWE SmackDown Preview (9/25/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The push toward Money in the Bank continues tonight in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Friday Night SmackDown will take over the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and Men's United States Champion Trick Williams will be in the building to defend his title one final time against Baron Corbin.

A week after qualifying for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Trick Willy will look to keep his momentum rolling by finally getting the Nomad off his back. These two men have been battling over the Men's U.S. Title ever since Corbin made his surprise return to WWE, and they'll look to settle this rivalry inside a steel cage.

There will also be two more qualifying triple threat matches for Money in the Bank as CM Punk, Finn Balor and Gunther look to punch their ticket to New Orleans on the men's side of the equation, while Charlotte Flair takes on Giulia and Lash Legend in the women's division.

WWE Champion Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton are all expected to make appearances on the show as well. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Indianapolis. Check back for updates as more matches and segments could be announced prior to airtime.

Men's United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin

Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin | WWE

After Lil Yachty survived five minutes with Baron Corbin at Sunday Night's Main Event, thanks to some help from the Concrete Boys, Trick Williams took advantage of a winded Nomad and won back his Men's United States Championship. Corbin will now get one more opportunity against Trick tonight in Indianapolis, and these two men will (presumably) close out their rivalry inside a steel cage.

Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Finn Balor vs. CM Punk vs. Gunther

Finn Balor vs. CM Punk vs. Gunther | WWE

Just two spots remain open in the annual Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and the next qualifying triple threat match will feature three former world champions battling it out for the right to head to New Orleans in two weeks. CM Punk is no stranger to the briefcase, and you know he'd just love to use it to get some revenge on Sami Zayn, but he has to get past Finn Balor and Gunther first.

Women's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Giulia vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Lash Legend

Giulia vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Lash Legend | WWE

None of the four women who have already qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank, Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, Lola Vice or Jacy Jayne, have won a world championship before. Charlotte Flair could add a much-needed championship pedigree to this contest, but she's facing a tough challenge when she faces two hungry competitors, Giulia and Lash Legend, in a qualifying match tonight.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin in a Steel Cage Match for the Men's United States Championship

Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: CM Punk vs. Finn Balor vs. Gunther

Women's Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia vs. Lash Legend