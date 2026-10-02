WWE SmackDown Preview (10/2/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The push toward Money in the Bank continues tonight in Denver, Colorado as the final two triple threat qualifiers for the annual men's and women's ladder matches will take place on WWE SmackDown.

The latest episode of the Blue Brand will emanate from the Ball Arena, and that is where Cody Rhodes will get his latest opportunity to climb back into the WWE Championship picture.

The American Nightmare has been very vocal in recent weeks about his desire to finish what he started with Randy Orton at Sunday Night's Main Event, but he'll need to stay focused on Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano later tonight if he wants any hope of winning back the WWE Title from Sami Zayn in the near future.

Whoever emerges victorious from tonight's triple threat match will round out a field for the 2026 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match that already includes CM Punk, Bron Breakker, Penta, Je'Von Evans and Men's United States Champion Trick Williams.

The 2026 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match is shaping up to be one of the more compelling contests in the match's nearly 10-year history. None of the five women who have qualified thus far have ever been a world champion on the main roster, but Tiffany Stratton could change that dynamic later tonight.

Stratton, a former WWE Women's Champion, will face off against Candice LeRae and former NXT Women's Champion Tatum Paxley, who is seeking to do what Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair could not, and that's punch a ticket to New Orleans for Saturday, October 10.

It also appears that Blake Monroe will finally, we think, make her in-ring debut on SmackDown. After another backstage brawl with Giulia last week, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis ordered The Glamour and The Beautiful Madness to settle the issues inside the ring.

WWE Champion Sami Zayn, CM Punk, Gunther, Jade Cargill and Trick Williams are all being advertised for the show as well. Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Check back for updates as more matches and segments could be announced prior to airtime.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

Kevin Owens vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Johnny Gargano | WWE

Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: Kevin Owens vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Johnny Gargano

Women's Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Tatum Paxley vs. Candice LeRae

Blake Monroe vs. Giulia